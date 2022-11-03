Read full article on original website
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Playoffs Round 1: Top Five Key Plays of the Week
The first week of playoffs is officially in the books for high school football and we once again saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.
Pinson Valley falls to Mountain Brook, 49-7
By Jamey Curlee, For the Tribune MOUNTAIN BROOK — On a perfect night for football in Mountain Brook, Al, the Mountain Brook Spartans played a perfect football game. All cylinders were firing in perfect unison for the Spartans, while, on the other hand, nothing seemed to go right for Pinson Valley, as the Indians lost […]
Football coaches Paul Benefield, Trent Taylor, Mike Robertson among 2023 HoF class
Longtime football coaches Paul Benefield of Fyffe, Mike Robertson of Hokes Bluff and Trent Taylor of Andalusia are among 13 major contributors selected for induction into the 2023 class of the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. The induction will take place at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa...
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
wvtm13.com
JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
Moody struggles early, holds off Jasper, 29-21
By Johnny Sanders, For the Tribune MOODY — As they have done all year, the Moody Blue Devils made history Friday night at Bill Morris Stadium. With a 29-21 win over Jasper in the first round of the playoffs, Jake Ganus and his team eclipsed ten wins in a season for the first time in […]
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
wvtm13.com
Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
ARK WinGS Gym hosts 2nd annual Iron Sharpens Iron at Crosspoint Church
From Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — ARK WinGS Gym is hosting its 2nd Annual Iron Sharpens Iron gymnastics meet November 4-7th, 2022 at Crosspoint Church “The Point” recreation facility. The event will draw more than 350 gymnasts and hundreds of spectators flow in to see these gymnasts compete. “We call it Iron Sharpens Iron because we […]
Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million
Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week
Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
majorleaguefishing.com
Top 5 patterns from Lake Guntersville – Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A flip through the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. on Lake Guntersville should let you know right off the bat that this isn’t a totally normal fall derby on the Tennessee River. Multiple local guides are buried in the standings without a limit, only one person in the Top 10 is punching, notable LiveScope addict Kyle Hall is in seventh, and a bunch of Western pros are knocking it out of the park.
Birmingham News to end print edition in February
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Three of Alabama’s largest cities, Huntsville, Birmingham, and Mobile will soon be without a printed newspaper. According to the Wall Street Journal, Advance Media will shutdown print versions of the Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and Mobile’s Press-Register in February. The three cities were already among the largest in […]
