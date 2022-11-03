GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A flip through the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. on Lake Guntersville should let you know right off the bat that this isn’t a totally normal fall derby on the Tennessee River. Multiple local guides are buried in the standings without a limit, only one person in the Top 10 is punching, notable LiveScope addict Kyle Hall is in seventh, and a bunch of Western pros are knocking it out of the park.

