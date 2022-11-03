ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley falls to Mountain Brook, 49-7

By Jamey Curlee, For the Tribune MOUNTAIN BROOK — On a perfect night for football in Mountain Brook, Al, the Mountain Brook Spartans played a perfect football game.  All cylinders were firing in perfect unison for the Spartans, while, on the other hand, nothing seemed to go right for Pinson Valley, as the Indians lost […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene.  The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band.  Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST).   CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
HOLLY POND, AL
wvtm13.com

JSU student’s high school band teacher shocked by accident

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Leah Tarvin's high school band director Evan Curtis said the Holly Pond community is deeply saddened. Holly Pond native Leah Tarvin was hit in a crosswalk on the campus of Jacksonville State University. He describes her as a hard worker who is loved by many. Curtis...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moody struggles early, holds off Jasper, 29-21

By Johnny Sanders, For the Tribune MOODY — As they have done all year, the Moody Blue Devils made history Friday night at Bill Morris Stadium. With a 29-21 win over Jasper in the first round of the playoffs, Jake Ganus and his team eclipsed ten wins in a season for the first time in […]
MOODY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
LEEDS, AL
AL.com

Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million

Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
LEEDS, AL
majorleaguefishing.com

Top 5 patterns from Lake Guntersville – Day 1

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A flip through the leaderboard after Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. on Lake Guntersville should let you know right off the bat that this isn’t a totally normal fall derby on the Tennessee River. Multiple local guides are buried in the standings without a limit, only one person in the Top 10 is punching, notable LiveScope addict Kyle Hall is in seventh, and a bunch of Western pros are knocking it out of the park.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham News to end print edition in February

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Three of Alabama’s largest cities, Huntsville, Birmingham, and Mobile will soon be without a printed newspaper. According to the Wall Street Journal,  Advance Media will shutdown print versions of the Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and Mobile’s Press-Register in February. The three cities were already among the largest in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
