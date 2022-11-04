ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

DePerno is a time bomb. Re-elect Dana Nessel | Opinion

Matthew DePerno cannot become Michigan's next attorney general. He has pledged to pursue a set of dark objectives ― prosecuting the incumbent governor, secretary of state and attorney general; jailing doctors and nurses who provide abortions; working to overturn elections ― that would throw Michigan into chaos, while saying that he'd like to make morning after pills like Plan B illegal, that he believes the Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws barring birth control was wrongly decided, and opposes civil and LGBTQ rights. You can read more about his agenda here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote

Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Did your absentee ballot arrive? How to check in 60 seconds.

Absentee ballots must arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in order to be counted – and there’s a convenient way to track if it has arrived. The Michigan Department of State has an online tool that lets you check the status of your absentee ballot. Click here, type in your name, birth month/year and ZIP code.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan budget reflects poorly on lawmakers

Every year the Michigan Legislature and the governor hammer out a budget to properly fund the state. The operative words are “properly fund,” and if we scrutinize the details of the 2023 budget, we will see failure. Too much Lansing spending could be described as “improper funding.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
