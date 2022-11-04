Read full article on original website
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org
Judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
Michigan school ordered to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver their message over the public-address system Monday, saying a denial violated the students' free-speech rights. The Republican club at Skyline High School got the message out a day...
Detroit News
Tuesday's Michigan election could spark 'unprecedented' fights over ballots, canvassing
Battles over voter registration, absentee ballots and election equipment are expected to intensify Tuesday in Michigan two years after supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump lodged a months-long campaign challenging the results of the presidential election. Clerks, lawyers and poll challengers said they're ready for what lies ahead and...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General
Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
Judge ends Karamo’s ‘intolerable’ lawsuit to stop Detroit absentee ballots
A “false flag of election law violations and corruption.”. That’s how a Michigan judge described a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo, ruling Monday her lawyers had no evidence to prove Detroit should upend its mail ballot processes. “Such harm to the citizens of the...
DePerno is a time bomb. Re-elect Dana Nessel | Opinion
Matthew DePerno cannot become Michigan's next attorney general. He has pledged to pursue a set of dark objectives ― prosecuting the incumbent governor, secretary of state and attorney general; jailing doctors and nurses who provide abortions; working to overturn elections ― that would throw Michigan into chaos, while saying that he'd like to make morning after pills like Plan B illegal, that he believes the Supreme Court ruling that struck down state laws barring birth control was wrongly decided, and opposes civil and LGBTQ rights. You can read more about his agenda here.
Tuesday's midterm election has many Michigan voters feeling anxious
Anticipation ahead of a general election has largely given way to trepidation, and Tuesday's midterm vote in Michigan is no exception. "There's anxiety on all sides," said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan. That's natural, he said, in the first national election following a 2020...
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor
Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
Arab American News
Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote
Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
Michigan politicians do the surrogate shuffle as they scramble toward Election Day
ANN ARBOR — When Mishal Charania drops off her ballot at city hall, it'll be the first time she's ever voted. The sophomore at the University of Michigan decided to celebrate the new foray into democracy with a trip Saturday night to hear from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. "I'm from Ann Arbor,...
Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3. Proposal 3 would provide a...
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan
KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Did your absentee ballot arrive? How to check in 60 seconds.
Absentee ballots must arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in order to be counted – and there’s a convenient way to track if it has arrived. The Michigan Department of State has an online tool that lets you check the status of your absentee ballot. Click here, type in your name, birth month/year and ZIP code.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan budget reflects poorly on lawmakers
Every year the Michigan Legislature and the governor hammer out a budget to properly fund the state. The operative words are “properly fund,” and if we scrutinize the details of the 2023 budget, we will see failure. Too much Lansing spending could be described as “improper funding.”
3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses
LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out. A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
For our descendants: Michigan tribe won’t give up fight for federal recognition
There are 12 federally recognized tribes in Michigan. But for some reason, the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians isn’t one of them.
Comments / 0