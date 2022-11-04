5 takeaways from Kansas men’s basketball’s 94-63 win in exhibition against Pittsburg State

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball won an exhibition contest 94-63 on Thursday at home against Pittsburg State.

Here are five takeaways from the Jayhawks’ win:

Kansas sends out a defensive-focused starting 5

There was some speculation as to what the Jayhawks would do with their starting five. There was a mix of returns and newcomers to choose from. And Kansas went with redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr., redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr., redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr.

This very well could be a one-time move, for now, as the starting five for last season’s exhibition wasn’t the same one that was used for the season opener. Freshman guard Gradey Dick and sophomore forward Zach Clemence are two who could conceivably be in the starting five when this season’s opener comes around, most likely taking the spots currently occupied by Adams and Udeh. But, for now, fans have a look at what could be an impressive set of defensive talent on the floor to start games — understanding that start Thursday wasn’t great by any means.

Kansas can’t let that early 3-point shooting display become a regular occurrence

That start to the first half was rough. Kansas didn’t score a bucket until freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor hit one nearly four and a half minutes into the game, and the Jayhawks didn’t earn their first lead until about nine minutes later. And although Kansas wound up winning by 31, after leading 39-34 at halftime, it still highlighted a potential offensive flaw that could prove crippling for the Jayhawks’ chances this season if it doesn’t improve.

It’s only one game, but Kansas shot 2-for-13 from behind the arc in the first half before finishing 8-for-20. It highlighted how critical it could be to have Dick involved and playing serious minutes early on. Dick finished with 20 points on the night with a 3-for-5 mark from behind the arc, going 1-for-3 in the first half and 2-for-2 in the second on 3s.

If there’s a MVP from this one for Kansas, it’s Kevin McCullar Jr.

The Jayhawks didn’t seem to have much life in the first half before McCullar stepped up with about 10 minutes left before halftime. First he came away with a steal and hit a bucket, before then hitting a 3-pointer on Kansas’ next offensive possession after Pittsburg State missed a basket on the other end. The points came amid a 14-0 run during the first half that helped the Jayhawks earn their way back into the game.

It may have been Wilson who led Kansas in scoring with 23 points, but McCullar had 13 himself. McCullar also had five steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks while committing two turnovers. McCullar’s defense as the game got rolling was critical.

Bill Self, Kurtis Townsend coach in last game until Nov. 23

There was a self-imposed suspension for Kansas head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend on Wednesday that will last four games. However, that’s four regular season games. So, both Self and Townsend were on the bench Thursday for this exhibition matchup.

Fans can next see Self and Townsend on the bench on Nov. 23, when the Jayhawks open their Battle 4 Atlantis action in the Bahamas against N.C. State. In the mean time, they’ll miss games against Omaha (Nov. 7), North Dakota State (Nov. 10), Duke (Nov. 15) and Southern Utah (Nov. 18).

Four Jayhawks don’t suit up to play

Of the 17 players — walk-ons and scholarship athletes combined — who could have possibly appeared in this one, four Jayhawks didn’t suit up to play in this exhibition. That included two walk-ons, in sophomore guard Charlie McCarthy and freshman guard Wilder Evers. That included two scholarship athletes, in super-senior forward Cam Martin and freshman guard MJ Rice.

Regarding Rice, Self said that Rice hasn't practiced in probably a week. Self described the injury Rice is dealing with as a lower-back situation that they think is improving. They hope Rice returns soon.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.