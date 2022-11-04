In the past, Ford Authority has featured a handful of rare, low-mileage Fox Body Ford Mustang coupe and convertibles as they’ve shown up for auction. For example, a 1984 Mustang with just 13,000 miles was up for sale late last year, as was a 1986 Mustang with just one prior owner. In March 2022, a 1990 Mustang drop-top, one of just 4,103 7-Up Edition models, sold for $8,000. Another third-generation Fox Body is currently up for sale on Bring A Trailer: a 1989 Ford Mustang LX with just 1,700 miles on the odometer.

8 DAYS AGO