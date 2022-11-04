ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert

Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
NATCHEZ, MS
wxxv25.com

Coastal candidates in the 2022 midterm election

Midterm elections are happening tomorrow. Voters in south Mississippi will choose the next representative for the state’s fourth congressional district. Three candidates are running to become south Mississippi’s next congressman. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is the Republic candidate, former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree is running as a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office. Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mississippi sees high number of absentee votes

Election day is tomorrow, but some Mississippi residents have already cast their votes. The statewide election management system reported a total of more than 51,000 absentee ballots requested, around 51,000 absentee ballots sent, and a little more than 46,000 ballots received in the state for the 2022 general election. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy