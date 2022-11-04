Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation leads to stolen trailers, boats, equipment stolen from Mississippi farm, logging business
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at two properties, simultaneously. Authorities recovered several dual axle utility trailers, a horse trailer, two (2) boats with missing VIN plates, a 500-gallon fuel tank, saddles,...
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert
Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Louisiana Crash After Colliding with Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 4, 2022, that on November 3, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road in Concordia, Louisiana. Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown, 32, of Natchez, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
wxxv25.com
Coastal candidates in the 2022 midterm election
Midterm elections are happening tomorrow. Voters in south Mississippi will choose the next representative for the state’s fourth congressional district. Three candidates are running to become south Mississippi’s next congressman. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is the Republic candidate, former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree is running as a...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities
Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WTOK-TV
Saturday last day for in-person absentee voting in Miss.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, Nov. 5 is the last day to vote in-person by absentee ballot at your Mississippi circuit clerk’s office. Offices will be open special hours, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. If you can’t vote in-person on Election Day, make your plans now to vote...
wwno.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Mississippi: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. In Mississippi, Deer season is typically open in the fall through the winter, from early October to the end of January. The state is divided into six Deer Management Units. All units follow the same season dates. However, the bag limits and the definition of a Legal Buck vary between units.
WLBT
MS Move offering rides to the polls statewide
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Getting to the polls just became that much easier. For an eighth consecutive year, Mississippi Move is offering free rides to the polls throughout the state of Mississippi. Mississippi Move is partnering with other organizations across the state to ensure all who want to vote...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
Mississippi governor responds to Congressional letter on Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) responded to a letter sent by Reps. Bennie Thompson, of Mississippi, and Carolyn Maloney, of New York, about their concerns over the Jackson water crisis. They requested information on how Mississippi plans to spend $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act and from the Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
WLOX
Mississippi has authorized a Seabee license plate. Here’s how to get one.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you want to support our Seabees and the Seabee Historical Foundation, you will soon be able to do so with a specialty license plate. But a few things have to happen before you start seeing them on Mississippi cars and trucks. The Mississippi Legislature recently...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi Blues Promoter and Raconteur Bill Luckett Dies
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Luckett was an attorney, small-town mayor, candidate for governor, blues promoter, friend and business partner of Morgan Freeman and irrepressible teller of tales about the people and culture of his beloved Mississippi. Luckett died Thursday at 73, a year after being diagnosed with cancer....
WTOK-TV
Brantley awarded Superintendent of the Year
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lundy Brantley, superintendent of the Neshoba Central School District, is the Mississippi Superintendent of the Year. He has been the superintendent for six years and was nominated this year for the award. Although Brantley put in a lot of hard work and effort to get this award, he said he still believes he didn’t do it alone.
wxxv25.com
Mississippi sees high number of absentee votes
Election day is tomorrow, but some Mississippi residents have already cast their votes. The statewide election management system reported a total of more than 51,000 absentee ballots requested, around 51,000 absentee ballots sent, and a little more than 46,000 ballots received in the state for the 2022 general election. The...
Comments / 0