SCM (25 meters) World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017. With her 51.00 winning time in the 100 free on the last night of the 2022 FINA World Cup, Siobhan Haughey earned both a US Open record and her second Triple Crown. Haughey won both the 100 and 200 freestyle at all three stops on the World Cup Circuit, earning herself a $10,000 bonus for each sweep.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO