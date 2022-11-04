Circadian disruption induces weight gain through changes in gut microbiota

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
DNA barcoding shows how cancer cells evade the immune system's defenses
Some cancer cells can deploy parallel mechanisms to evade the immune system's defenses as well as resist immunotherapy treatment, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T-cells and hindering the ability of the immune system to flag tumor cells...
News-Medical.net
Scientists map neural pathways that lead to vomiting after eating contaminated food
In most cases, the presence of toxins in food can cause nausea and vomiting. These are bodily defenses aimed at minimizing the duration of exposure to the toxin. The pathways by which the brain detects the presence of such toxins and synchronizes various defenses remain poorly understood. Study: The gut-to-brain...
News-Medical.net
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
News-Medical.net
New mathematical model could aid in assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer
A Rochester Institute of Technology scientist helped develop a new mathematical model that could aid doctors and patients assessing different approaches for treating metastatic cancer. Assistant Professor Nourridine Siewe from RIT's School of Mathematical Sciences is the lead author on a paper published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology outlining the new method.
News-Medical.net
Two heart failure therapies prove to be nearly identical in reducing death
In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called 'water pills' that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
News-Medical.net
Personalized whole genome sequencing approach could double the diagnostic rates of rare diseases
Tailoring the analysis of whole genome sequencing to individual patients could double the diagnostic rates of rare diseases, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. In 2018, the UK's department of health announced an NHS Genomic Medicine Service, which allows patients with rare diseases to have their entire genetic code read in the hope of providing a much-needed diagnosis.
News-Medical.net
Study reveals the extent of aggression towards caregivers in Parkinson's disease
Caregivers already dealing with the stress of looking after a loved one diagnosed with Parkinson's disease often have another concern to contend with -; aggressive behavior directed toward them from the Parkinson's patient. A new study led by Zachary Macchi, MD, assistant professor of neurology in the University of Colorado...
News-Medical.net
Exercise program improves insulin action in the brain
If the brain no longer responds correctly to the hormone insulin (insulin resistance), this also has a negative effect on the metabolism in the body and the regulation of eating behavior. A recent study shows that as little as eight weeks of exercise can help restore the brain's insulin sensitivity in severely overweight adults. This opens up new therapeutic possibilities for reducing obesity and diabetes risk factors in the future. The study by the DZD, Tübingen University Hospital and Helmholtz Munich has now been published in JCI Insight.
News-Medical.net
Research reveals direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the mortality of hemodialysis patients
New research has revealed elevated risks of death during the COVID-19 pandemic for both COVID-19–positive and other patients on hemodialysis compared with hemodialysis patients treated in 2019. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6. The study relied on data from 63,216 patients...
News-Medical.net
Study examines temporal effects of pre-existing CKD, other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes
Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are vulnerable to developing severe forms of COVID-19, and acute kidney injury is a common complication of COVID-19. A recent analysis examined the temporal effects of pre-existing CKD and other medical conditions on COVID-19 outcomes by waves throughout the pandemic. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.
News-Medical.net
VR remote collaboration system lets share user experience on the move without causing VR sickness
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have engineered a virtual reality (VR) remote collaboration system which lets users on Segways share not only what they see but also the feeling of acceleration as they move. Riders equipped with cameras and accelerometers can feedback their sensations to a remote user on a modified wheelchair wearing a VR headset. User surveys showed significant reduction in VR sickness, promising a better experience for remote collaboration activities.
News-Medical.net
Exercising in the afternoon or at night best for blood sugar control
A new Diabetologia journal study discusses the associations of breaks in sedentary time and timing of physical activity with insulin resistance and liver fat content among a middle-aged population. Study: Timing of physical activity in relation to liver fat content and insulin resistance. Image Credit: Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com. The...
News-Medical.net
New study provides more clarity about giving steroids during pediatric open-heart surgery
For more than four decades, doctors have been split on whether giving steroids during a pediatric open-heart surgery could be helpful for post-operative recovery. A new study is providing a bit more clarity, suggesting there are some benefits for certain kinds of patients. Led by Duke Health researchers, the study...
News-Medical.net
Exposure to higher concentrations of air pollution linked with chronic kidney disease risk
Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD). New research assessed the interaction of air pollution and genetic factors on the development of CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6. Investigators analyzed data from 350,994 participants without CKD at...
News-Medical.net
Does the time of day patients receive their COVID-19 vaccinations influence their clinical benefit?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated whether the time of day at which coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients receive their severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccinations influences the vaccine effectiveness (VE). Background. Circadian rhythms are biological function oscillations that occur regularly and...
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify gene expression correlated with response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas
An international team led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Niigata University, has identified a new gene called Schlafen11 (SLFN11) whose expression is tightly correlated with response to chemotherapy in medulloblastomas, a highly malignant brain tumor affecting pediatric, adolescent, and young adult populations. The team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda, first...
News-Medical.net
Heart attack patients without modifiable risk factors are common and fare better, study finds
A new study by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City finds that patients without standard modifiable heart risk factors who experience a heart attack are common and more likely to fare better than heart-attack patients with known risk factors, but researchers say it remains difficult to identify those at risk for an event before it happens.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests anti-PF4 antibodies may play a role in the severe multiorgan disease manifestations of COVID-19
In a recent study published in PNAS, researchers investigated the association between the increased levels of anti-platelet factor 4 (PF4) antibodies and the clinical complications of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Background. The anti-PF4 antibodies are analogous to the pathogenic antibodies found in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) and vaccine-induced thrombosis...
News-Medical.net
Daylight Saving Time may also suit morning risers just fine, study finds
Night owls may be looking forward to falling back into autumn standard time but a new study from the University of Ottawa has found Daylight Saving Time may also suit morning types just fine. Research from Dr. Stuart Fogel, a cognitive neuroscientist, professor at the University of Ottawa's School of...
News-Medical.net
New one-stop guideline takes a 360-degree approach to managing heart disease in Canadians
A new one-stop guideline takes a 360-degree approach to managing heart disease in Canadian patients, with 83 recommendations in one easy-to-use reference. The guideline is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.220138. "Clinicians are rightly concerned that there are too many guidelines with too many individual recommendations to be...
