Police Union Responds to Dozier Mailer: “Dailey Never Cut Police Funding”

A mailer sent by the Saving Our City PC in support of Kristin Dozier’s mayoral campaign – five days before election day – claims “John Dailey…Decreased police funding.”

The mailer appears to be funded – at least in part – by Kristin Dozier’s personal funds.

Richard Murphy – the President of the Big Bend Chapter of the Florida PBA – told TR Thursday evening that Dailey has never cut police funding. The PBA has endorsed Dailey.

A review of the last four city budgets (p.141) related to TPD funding shows that police funding has increased in each year beginning in 2019-2020. In 2019-20 the city commission approved $59.0 million for TPD. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the city commission approved $66.9 million, a $4.6 million increase over the 2021-22 funding level of $62.3 million.

In addition, the statement that Dailey cut police funding is perplexing. The mayor of Tallahassee does not have the authority to unilaterally allocate city funds. Funding levels are approved by the full city commission.

TR reviewed media reports of recent Dailey-Dozier political forums and could find no mention of Dailey cutting police funding by Dozier.

The mailer comes after TR revealed that a number of Dozier’s endorsements are from progressive groups that are not supportive of law enforcement.

Also, TR has verified that Dozier donated $5,600 of her own money to the Saving Our City PC on October 31, 2022.

One day later, on November 1, 2022, campaign documents show that the Saving Our City PC reported expenditures of $3,407 to Gandy Printers and $5,390 to the USPS in Tallahassee.

Usually PAC’s are created so that supporters of a candidate can circumvent donations limits. However, campaign laws allow candidates to donate unlimited funds to their own campaign.

So why did Dozier send $5,600 to the Save Our City PC when she could have donated the money to her own campaign?

One reason for using a PAC is to avoid the candidate’s campaign disclaimer from appearing on a mailer promoting a controversial message.

TR has reached out to the Dozier campaign for a comment but has yet to receive a response.