Fans React After Cher Spotted Snuggling Up to Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards

By Nicole Wert
 4 days ago
Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Cher has been spotted with rapper Alexander Edwards, and fans have some things to say about it.

The singer was pictured with Edwards–the ex-boyfriend of model Amber Rose–after the two left a fun night out with Edwards' friend and fellow rapper Tyga, according to TMZ.

Tyga had previously pictured with the singer at her Malibu mansion last week and again in September at Paris Fashion Week

joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Many fans took to their Twitter accounts to share their opinions on the apparent new fling.

One fan wrote, "Not paparazzi catching @Cher with Amber Rose’s ex omg???" while sharing photos and a video of the new couple walking down the street.

"Seeing Cher on a date with Tyga’s best friend/Amber Rose’s baby daddy was not on my 2022 bingo card because huh???" questioned someone else.

"Cher is 76 and her boyfriend is 36. If you’re single, cheer up- your significant other may not even be born yet," another user quipped.

One fan shared a meme of Oprah looking shocked and wrote, "I'm gonna need Cher to confirm this before I believe anything."

Some fans have also been a little protective of the singer, writing, "i swear to god, i'll do him something bad if i hear he hurt @cher" in regards to Edwards cheating on Rose in the past.

Edwards and Rose had previously dated for three years and split in August of 2021.

After the couple went their separate ways, Rose accused Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 people, according to People. Although the model didn't explicitly name Edwards, he later came out during an Instagram live stating that he "got caught."

"At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you…." he said. "It's just who I am, and it's not how [Rose] wants to be loved."

While Edwards and Cher were seen holding hands, it is unclear if the two are in a relationship, as neither party has commented on the situation.

As for these love birds, only time will tell!

Pamela Darling
3d ago

Cher is a grown woman she has been around the block and knows a thing or to about men honestly we don't need to worry about her judgment she can handle it ....

