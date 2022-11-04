ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Counties Already Want a Recount and the Votes Aren’t Even In Yet

The morning before polls opened in Cochise County, Arizona, a judge still had not ruled on how local votes would be counted.On one side of the case were state officials and voters who opposed an effort to audit Tuesday’s election by hand. Arguing in favor of an audit were some of Cochise County’s Republican officials, backed by lawyers previously involved in a chaotic 2021 election audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County.Cochise, a rural county on the southern border, is one of several to preemptively call for an audit of its 2022 midterm vote. Although counties routinely review their elections, this new...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Are Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day?

While Election Day may not be considered a holiday everywhere, it is in many places in Illinois. But when it comes to schools, the answer still depends on which school your child attends. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the day is considered a "legal school holiday." Schools...
ILLINOIS STATE
