Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats, Republicans Make Urgent Final Pitches as Election Season Wraps
An election year weighted by economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy concluded with a final full day of campaigning Monday by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden was holding an evening rally in Maryland, where...
Live Updates: Facebook, Twitter Prepare for 2022 Midterms; Elections Could Expose GOP Rift on Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog covering Monday's campaigns ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Voters are casting early ballots in the midterm elections that will determine control of the House and Senate, as candidates try to muster last-minute support. Democrats are trying to cling to their majorities in Congress...
The one thing Americans agree on ahead of midterms: 'Vote, vote, vote'
Less than 12 hours before polls open in US midterm elections, Americans remain deeply polarized on issues from immigration to abortion -- though many were united in fears for their country's democracy. Here's what some American voters in cities around the country had to say about Tuesday's polls.
These Counties Already Want a Recount and the Votes Aren’t Even In Yet
The morning before polls opened in Cochise County, Arizona, a judge still had not ruled on how local votes would be counted.On one side of the case were state officials and voters who opposed an effort to audit Tuesday’s election by hand. Arguing in favor of an audit were some of Cochise County’s Republican officials, backed by lawyers previously involved in a chaotic 2021 election audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County.Cochise, a rural county on the southern border, is one of several to preemptively call for an audit of its 2022 midterm vote. Although counties routinely review their elections, this new...
A Spiral of Violence and Fear Is Creating Angst for Many Voters Ahead of the Midterm Elections
Armed men in masks and tactical gear have shown up at secure ballot drop boxes. Candidates of both parties have been physically attacked, election workers intimidated. And threats against members of Congress are up tenfold. For many voters, a vicious spiral of violence and fear is creating angst, paranoia and...
Cochise County's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
Monday's ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday in which opponents spoke out against the proposal.
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
Are Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day?
While Election Day may not be considered a holiday everywhere, it is in many places in Illinois. But when it comes to schools, the answer still depends on which school your child attends. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the day is considered a "legal school holiday." Schools...
Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott faces off against Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Matthews faces an uphill battle as she tackles two election campaigns, one against Sen. Tim Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction.
Republican Markwayne Mullin faces off against Democrat Kendra Horn in Oklahoma's special US Senate election
Democrat Kendra Horn, who flipped a House seat in 2018, runs a long-shot campaign against Trump-endorsed Markwayne Mullin in ruby-red Oklahoma.
Which Judges the Illinois State Bar Association Recommends in Illinois Midterm
The balance of the Illinois Supreme Court will be left in voters' hands this Election Day, but not everyone will have the same names on their ballots. Judges are elected from specific districts or circuits, not statewide, so the judges you vote for will be different based on where you live.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa's longest-serving US senator in state history, faces off against Democrat Mike Franken
Sen. Chuck Grassley, the 7-term Iowan determined to keep legislating well into his 90s, faces Democratic challenger Mike Franken.
Republican Sen. Jerry Moran faces off against Democrat Mark Holland in Kansas' US Senate election
Former mayor Mark Holland is vying to be the first Democratic senator from Kansas in 90 years. He faces incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran.
Republican Sen. Todd Young faces off against Democratic Mayor Tom McDermott in Indiana's US Senate election
Incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young is vying for a 2nd term and faces Democrat Tom McDermott, mayor of Hammond, Indiana.
Republican Sen. John Hoeven faces off against Democrat Katrina Christiansen in North Dakota's US Senate election
Republican incumbent Sen. John Hoeven, who voted in favor of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, aims for a 3rd term against engineer Katrina Christiansen.
Chicago election turnout should be huge, based on early voting, mail-in ballots: official
The latest numbers on Monday showed more than 134,000 Chicagoans had already voted early, while more than than 100,000 mail-in ballots had been returned.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0