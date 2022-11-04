ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse basketball vs. Lehigh: Live score, updates

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 8 p.m. Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Lehigh...
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings

Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
Lehigh vs. Syracuse basketball prediction, odds and schedule for 11/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange will tip off their season when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. These two programs were supposed to square off in December of last year, but that game was canceled because of Covid-19 issues. Both teams finished the 2021-22 campaign under .500 and neither participated in the postseason.
In campaign’s final days, candidates make final push through Syracuse (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 7)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 38. A nice day after a record-setting weekend; 5-day forecast. WILDCATS TAKE CHEERLEADING TITLE: Fresh off a win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany (Class D) and Carthage (Coed). See out results and more than 300 photos from the event. (Lia Garnes photo)
Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84

Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
