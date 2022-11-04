Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange will tip off their season when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. These two programs were supposed to square off in December of last year, but that game was canceled because of Covid-19 issues. Both teams finished the 2021-22 campaign under .500 and neither participated in the postseason.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO