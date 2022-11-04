Read full article on original website
Fair leads Syracuse women past Stony Brook in basketball season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win in her hometown at her alma mater, Felisha Legette-Jack addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard to come into our house and take what belongs to us,” she said. “Let’s go Syracuse.”
Syracuse basketball preview: Everything you need to prepare for 2022-23 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to the floor Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome with a men’s and women’s doubleheader. Felisha Legette-Jack opens her tenure with a 3:30 p.m. tip against Stony Brook. Jim Boeheim begins his 47th season at 8 p.m. against Lehigh. We’ve got...
Felisha Legette-Jack earns 1st win at Syracuse, but her backcourt steals the show: ‘I get to watch this’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Immediately following her first win coaching her alma mater in her hometown, Felisha Legette-Jack grabbed a microphone from the scorer’s table and addressed the crowd over the loudspeaker. “We’re going to make it really hard for people to come into our house and take what...
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Syracuse basketball vs. Lehigh: Live score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 8 p.m. Monday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be available for streaming on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Lehigh...
Final Section III girls volleyball rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. Here is our final poll of the fall season. The voters.
A Patriot League darkhorse: What to know about Syracuse vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will take the first step on the road back from its first losing season in over half a century with a game against Lehigh in the 2022-23 regular season on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is coming off a 16-17...
Which Syracuse team that James Southerland played on was the best? One was ‘really crazy’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― James Southerland’s career at Syracuse spanned some of the school’s best years. He played on teams that were ranked No. 1 in the country and earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament in both 2010 and 2012. As a senior, he helped the Orange to the 2013 Final Four.
Lehigh vs. Syracuse basketball prediction, odds and schedule for 11/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange will tip off their season when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. These two programs were supposed to square off in December of last year, but that game was canceled because of Covid-19 issues. Both teams finished the 2021-22 campaign under .500 and neither participated in the postseason.
Syracuse’s road trip to Wake Forest is its third 8 p.m. kickoff this year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Those still watching Syracuse football won’t be going to bed early any time soon. The ACC announced Monday that SU’s road game at Wake Forest on Nov. 19 will kickoff at 8 p.m. and air on ACC Network. It will be the Orange’s second-straight game starting at 8 p.m. and third game with that start time this season.
Axe: Two different views of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record
Syracuse, N.Y. — If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, what is one to make of Syracuse football’s 6-3 record following a loss to Pittsburgh that extended the Orange losing streak to three games?. One could find themselves in an argument with, well, themselves on how...
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 9)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8.
No one is safe in Class C (what we learned from Section III football semifinals)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III football championships are just days away and teams put it all on the line to earn their spot at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend. We saw some heavyweights prove why they have been favorites and saw some underdogs show that they have been overlooked this fall.
Poll results: Who are the best Section III boys soccer players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best boys soccer players in Section III this fall. Thousands of votes were submitted, and the races were extremely close among the six leagues of Section III boys soccer.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
In campaign’s final days, candidates make final push through Syracuse (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 7)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 38. A nice day after a record-setting weekend; 5-day forecast. WILDCATS TAKE CHEERLEADING TITLE: Fresh off a win at ScareFest last week, the West Genesee cheer squad took home another title – the Class A championship – at the Section III cheerleading championships on Saturday at West Genesee High School. Other class winners included Indian River (Class B), Mexico (Class C), Oriskany (Class D) and Carthage (Coed). See out results and more than 300 photos from the event. (Lia Garnes photo)
Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
Syracuse football drops out of AP, coaches polls after third-straight loss
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football had a good run in the college football rankings. No one was expecting the Orange to be ranked this season, much less for five-straight weeks midseason. But after a third-straight loss, this one 19-9 at Pittsburgh, SU has dropped out of both the AP...
Baseball stadiums? Buffalo? Syracuse’s bowl destination, opponent will entail a bit of horse-trading
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s bowl game and opponent will be left in the hands of suits tasked with putting together intriguing television programming around the holidays. With a trip to the Orange Bowl ruled out, Syracuse will join the majority of bowl teams playing a 13th game based on a variety of factors.
Former Syracuse head coach Paul Pasqualoni fired by Carolina Panthers
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse football head coach Paul Pasqualoni is on the hunt for a new job again. Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilkes fired Pasqualoni from his position as defensive line coach along with cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper on Monday. Pasqualoni spent less than one year with...
