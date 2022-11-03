Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 gunfire incidents, 2 car prowls
GUNFIRE THIS MORNING: 911 got calls around 10:30 am of gunfire heard near 29th/Barton. The preliminary SPD report isn’t in yet but the communications team confirms evidence of gunfire was found – a damaged car window. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-299590. (added) Seattle Public Schools confirms that the former Roxhill building, now home to several SPS programs, was in shelter-in-place for about 20 minutes because of this.
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen orange Rad cargo bike
My orange RAD Cargo E-Bike got stolen overnight November 6, 2022. The individual who stole my Ebike left a gray blanket there. They cut through my U-Bolt Cable Lock to steal my bike which was attached to our condo’s railing. SPD Incident #22-298702.
KOMO News
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in High Point
Midi November 5, 2022 (10:19 pm) Just saw several police cars with lights race by, now I know why. Be safe out there….. Daniel November 5, 2022 (10:52 pm) We witnessed gunfire in White Center around 6pm and now I’m reading about shots heard in Puget Ridge as well. Are any of these connected or was it just a violent evening?
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van
Via text: That white Ford E250 van was stolen overnight near 46th/Alaska. It was discovered missing at 8:30 this morning, though a neighbor told the van’s owner they saw someone in it around 8 pm. California plates 47492G3; the van has a welded-on roof rack with a ladder in the back. Awaiting the police-report number. (Added: 2022-297733.)
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Chronicle
Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for breaking into stranger’s home, damaging property
An Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of smashing a stranger’s sliding door, sending glass shards across her apartment. Conor Mackenzie Brown, 20, was arrested on October 18 after a report of malicious mischief in the 300 block of Kenyon Street NW at around 2:40 a.m. The reporting party...
One dead in West Seattle shooting, on track to exceed highest homicide rate
Seattle Police are investigating another shooting in West Seattle this week — this time leaving one man dead in a home. The shooting happened in a very residential part of town at the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle just after midnight.
Tacoma police looking for answers in double homicide that occurred nearly 20 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002. Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
westseattleblog.com
Morning bridge alert, and 13 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(Newest framegrab from West Seattle Bridge high-rise cam) We start with a reminder that you might encounter “rolling slowdowns” on the West Seattle Bridge, and temporary stops on its onramps, 7 am-noon today, because of a crew filming a commercial, as first reported here Thursday. We’ll be checking it out later for an update. Meantime, here’s what else is happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
KOMO News
Driver likely under influence in head-on car crash in Auburn, police say
AUBURN, Wash. — A head-on car crash in Auburn on Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Auburn police said the crash, which happened along 132nd Avenue Southeast, was likely the result of a man driving under the influence. That driver, who is now in custody, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
westseattleblog.com
RETURNING: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night on Monday
Tomorrow (Monday, November 7th), for the first time since 2019, area middle schools will have reps in one place at one time so prospective families can find out more about them. Here’s how organizers explain the Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night:. We invite families to join us...
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
