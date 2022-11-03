ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 gunfire incidents, 2 car prowls

GUNFIRE THIS MORNING: 911 got calls around 10:30 am of gunfire heard near 29th/Barton. The preliminary SPD report isn’t in yet but the communications team confirms evidence of gunfire was found – a damaged car window. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-299590. (added) Seattle Public Schools confirms that the former Roxhill building, now home to several SPS programs, was in shelter-in-place for about 20 minutes because of this.
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen orange Rad cargo bike

My orange RAD Cargo E-Bike got stolen overnight November 6, 2022. The individual who stole my Ebike left a gray blanket there. They cut through my U-Bolt Cable Lock to steal my bike which was attached to our condo’s railing. SPD Incident #22-298702.
KOMO News

Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in High Point

Midi November 5, 2022 (10:19 pm) Just saw several police cars with lights race by, now I know why. Be safe out there….. Daniel November 5, 2022 (10:52 pm) We witnessed gunfire in White Center around 6pm and now I’m reading about shots heard in Puget Ridge as well. Are any of these connected or was it just a violent evening?
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Ford van

Via text: That white Ford E250 van was stolen overnight near 46th/Alaska. It was discovered missing at 8:30 this morning, though a neighbor told the van’s owner they saw someone in it around 8 pm. California plates 47492G3; the van has a welded-on roof rack with a ladder in the back. Awaiting the police-report number. (Added: 2022-297733.)
Chronicle

Western State Hospital Patient Charged With Murder in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient suspected of fatally strangling his roommate was charged Wednesday with murder, Pierce County prosecutors said. Jason Day, 51, is accused of killing his roommate at the adult psychiatric hospital, one of two such state-run facilities in Washington. He will undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he's fit to stand trial.
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
westseattleblog.com

Morning bridge alert, and 13 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday

(Newest framegrab from West Seattle Bridge high-rise cam) We start with a reminder that you might encounter “rolling slowdowns” on the West Seattle Bridge, and temporary stops on its onramps, 7 am-noon today, because of a crew filming a commercial, as first reported here Thursday. We’ll be checking it out later for an update. Meantime, here’s what else is happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
KOMO News

Driver likely under influence in head-on car crash in Auburn, police say

AUBURN, Wash. — A head-on car crash in Auburn on Wednesday night sent two people to the hospital. Auburn police said the crash, which happened along 132nd Avenue Southeast, was likely the result of a man driving under the influence. That driver, who is now in custody, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
westseattleblog.com

RETURNING: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night on Monday

Tomorrow (Monday, November 7th), for the first time since 2019, area middle schools will have reps in one place at one time so prospective families can find out more about them. Here’s how organizers explain the Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night:. We invite families to join us...
KING 5

'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
