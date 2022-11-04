ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

9NEWS

Man convicted in 1982 murders sentenced to life in prison

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The man convicted in the 1982 murders of two women hitchhiking near Breckenridge was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the January 1982 shooting deaths of Annette...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Westword

Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted

The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting

DENVER — According to Denver Police, a 14-year-old boy is now in jail after a teenage girl was found dead in Denver on Friday evening. Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a reported shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of N. Yates Street. DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl shot.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Police find ham on the lam

AURORA, Colo. — Police officers in Aurora responded to an odd call Sunday night that they probably won't soon forget. Officers were sent to the 2000-block of South Eagle Court on a report of a pig found wandering in the street. The pig was gorging itself on fallen apples,...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Police officer on the job with active felony charges

LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
MORRISON, CO
CBS Denver

Quadruple murder suspect's brother charged with accessory after the fact

The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery,...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
LAKEWOOD, CO
