Man convicted in 1982 murders sentenced to life in prison
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The man convicted in the 1982 murders of two women hitchhiking near Breckenridge was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the January 1982 shooting deaths of Annette...
Juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood apartment fire
Two juveniles accused of murder and arson after a deadly Lakewood apartment fire on Oct. 31 have been arrested.
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4
Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Archer who went missing on Nov. 4. Call police if you see him.
They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in arson hearing
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor...
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting
DENVER — According to Denver Police, a 14-year-old boy is now in jail after a teenage girl was found dead in Denver on Friday evening. Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a reported shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of N. Yates Street. DPD said that when they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl shot.
Police find ham on the lam
AURORA, Colo. — Police officers in Aurora responded to an odd call Sunday night that they probably won't soon forget. Officers were sent to the 2000-block of South Eagle Court on a report of a pig found wandering in the street. The pig was gorging itself on fallen apples,...
2 officers charged after woman hit by train while in police car
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two officers are facing charges after a woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car in Platteville on Sept. 17. The woman is also facing a charge in connection with the alleged road rage incident she was detained for. The Weld...
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Emotional support animal stolen from Aurora convenience store
An Aurora man is looking for his emotional support animal after he said it was stolen.
Caught on video: $30,000 machine stolen from driveway
A family-owned landscaping business in Aurora had a machine worth more than $30,000 stolen from their driveway.
Balloon release held for Denver man murdered more than 16 years ago
Bruce Harrell, of Denver, would have turned 38 years old recently, but he was fatally shot in 2006. His family and friends celebrated his would-be birthday with a balloon release Sunday.
Teen arrested for reckless manslaughter in Denver shooting
The Denver Police Department says a 14-year-old male has been arrested after a juvenile female was shot and killed on Friday night.
Quadruple murder suspect's brother charged with accessory after the fact
The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery,...
Family of teen who died by suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
14-year-old charged with reckless manslaughter after fatally shooting teen girl
Denver police detectives arrested a 14-year-old boy Saturday after they say he shot and killed a teen girl. The shooting appears to have been an accident, as he's been charged with negligent homicide, but because he's a minor, his name and details surrounding the shooting were not released. The shooting...
1 person killed in Commerce City crash
The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night.
Man faces attempted murder charge after road rage incident involving officer
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer related to a road rage incident Thursday involving a uniformed officer who was off duty. Jaquey Talone Wyrick, 26, was arrested on suspicion of one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace...
Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
