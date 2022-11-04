The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery,...

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO