Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants

You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
cohaitungchi.com

The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA

This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
95.9 WCYY

Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country

So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, November 9th. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Restaurant Is Taking Green Tea Shots to the Next Level With Boozy ‘Tea’ Flights

Just when I thought I met my match regarding local bar specials, one Portuguese restaurant took the drink specials to the next level. On Wednesday, November 2nd, I broadcasted LIVE from Cafe Mimo on Acushnet Avenue. You may not know this about the staple Portuguese restaurant, but low and behold, they are the originators of the Mozambique sauce that blankets just about every other Portuguese restaurant here on the SouthCoast and beyond. Please take my advice, and ask for the creamy style of Mozambique, it's almost like a hollandaise for chicken and shrimp.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Will Experience A Blue Moon In 2023

How often does the SouthCoast experience a blue moon?. Once in a blue moon, of course. The area will get that opportunity in the next calendar year. Not to be confused with the Election Day 2022 blood moon in which the Earth's orb actually appears red due to a lunar eclipse, the blue moon is not blue.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Bars Across the SouthCoast Could See Record Numbers This Year on Thanksgiving Eve

If your plans for Thanksgiving Eve are to hit the town, then prepare yourself to leave the house early if you want a good seat at the bars. All across the SouthCoast, I've witnessed pure normalcy this year when it comes to attendance. The crowds are back in full force and the country is healing. Social gatherings are once again acceptable and most people are no longer afraid to stand shoulder to shoulder.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
