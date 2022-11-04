ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

2 sentenced to prison for 2021 Motel 6 homicide

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two men have been sentenced for their role in a 2021 homicide at a Motel 6 in Colonie.

On May 11, 2021, the Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Paul Streeks, 25, and Kenneth Spencer, 46, both of Schenectady, shot and killed a man at the motel.

Streeks pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Spencer pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

A third co-defendant, Desirique Johnson , 23, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18.

Kari Jo Carpenter Austin
3d ago

Xiaa was one of my students in Elementary school. He was a good kid and he came from a wonderful family! He had is hard times in his teenage years but he did Not deserve to die!! My heart dropped seeing this! I can’t imagine what his poor Mom and sister and brother is going through!! Sleep in peace Xiaa!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻💛💛💐💐

