Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
By: Vince D’Writer – After being stopped in the 12th round by Super middleweight contender David Morrell in the Showtime main event on Saturday November 5, the Kazakh fighter Aidos Yerbossynuly was rushed to the hospital, and the following day, one of his trainers confirmed to ESPN that Yerbossynuly was placed in a medically induced coma following surgery.
