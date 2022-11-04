ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
Natasha Hill | The Tea with Amanda Roley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, a longtime incumbent is being challenged by a new candidate for US Representative for the state of Washington. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.
City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
