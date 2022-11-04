Read full article on original website
Deb Conklin challenging incumbent Larry Haskell in Spokane County Prosecutor race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Current Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, who is seeking his third term in office, is being challenged by Deb Conklin, a non-partisan former deputy prosecutor. Certified election results show Haskell received 28.02% of the votes in the primary election, while Conklin received 27.13% of the votes,...
Natasha Hill challenging Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in US Congress race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington) is seeking her ninth term in the US House of Representatives against Democrat Challenger Natasha Hill, a civil attorney. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is a ranking member of...
Maggie Yates challenging incumbent Al French in Spokane County Commissioner Dist. 5 race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Republican Al French is seeking his fourth term as the Spokane County Commissioner for District 5 against Democrat challenger Maggie Yates, a former regional law and justice administrator. Al French is seeking...
Man suspected of murdering wife in 2019 arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of murdering his wife and hiding her body in a freezer in 2019 has been arrested in Europe, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced Monday. Wahid Kashify is wanted in Spokane County for the first-degree murder of his wife, Arezu, whose body...
The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
Natasha Hill | The Tea with Amanda Roley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state's midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8, 2022. This year, a longtime incumbent is being challenged by a new candidate for US Representative for the state of Washington. KREM 2's Amanda Roley met with each candidate over tea to learn about where they stand on important issues.
John Nowels and Wade Nelson face off in Spokane County Sheriff race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Return to this story on Election Day for the latest results in this race. Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels is seeking his first term as Spokane County Sheriff against Wade Nelson, a Spokane County Sheriff's veteran deputy. Nowels is the current Undersheriff of the Spokane County...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
Spokane mayor appoints new director of Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane announced that Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed a new director of the city's Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services (NHHS) division. Kim McCollim, a former member of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will serve as Spokane's new NHSS director....
Thousands without power in Spokane and North Idaho due to gusty winds in the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane and North Idaho residents are seeing the aftermath of strong winds that hit the region on Friday night. The strong winds left thousands without power and some downed branches across the roads. A High Wind Warning was issued for a majority of the Inland...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
Avista reports thousands without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. Avista reported more than 2,100 customers without power as of 2 p.m. The outages are scattered across the area from Kettle Falls to north Spokane, and Sandpoint.
City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7. Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.
Federal lawsuit looks to protect constitutional rights of people living at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new lawsuit surrounding the homeless camp near I-90 has emerged, and one of the attorneys listed in the complaint said it's meant to take arresting camp residents off the table. "We are filing this complaint to say keep doing what you're doing as for as...
