Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
Washburn ND’s Half Million Dollar Home On The River
The Missouri River is a North Dakota treasure. Live here and enjoy it every day!. Bismarck/Mandan anytime you need to head north I suggest always taking River Road/Highway 1804. You can skip the traffic on State Street/Highway 83 and enjoy the scenery along the Missouri River. I've always been fascinated with the Washburn area and the abundance of wildlife along the river.
KFYR-TV
Deer Widows: Annual vendor show for those who stay behind from hunting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, there are about 1,500 “widows” in Bismarck as a result of their spouses going out hunting for the deer gun opener. For six years, Closet 127 has been hosting the Annual Deer Widows Vendor Show, to not only provide fun activities for the men, women, and children of hunters, but also to raise money for multiple nonprofits in the community.
In Bismarck “Breaks My Heart..Why Would Anyone Do This?”
"...we would give the shirts off our backs to help anyone. Breaks my heart this happened - WHY would anyone do this?" A great question that needs to be answered. Here is what took place - a typical thieve or thieves may have seen a quick window where they could enter the backyard of Amy Milius the day before yesterday - they swiftly made off with 12-year-old Zoey Pospishil's bike - ok I know what you are thinking, another story of a young kid's two-wheeler getting ripped off, but hold on, this wasn't your ordinary bicycle.
The only electric Cadillac in North Dakota is now in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — According to the Department of Transportation, there are less than 300 electric vehicles registered in North Dakota, but that number is going up every single year. And just like our state expanded into green energy, we’re starting to change gears on electric vehicles too. “First and foremost, it’s a Cadillac, second […]
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
rtands.com
BNSF Bismark-Mandan Bridge Likely to be Torn Down
RT&S has reported often on the ongoing debate/battle between BNSF and the Friends of the Rail Bridge, a local preservation group trying to save the old BNSF bridge in the Bismark-Mandin area. BNSF wants to build a new bridge and remove the old one, while the “Friends” are not opposed...
KFYR-TV
Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons. Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now...
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
KFYR-TV
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
KFYR-TV
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures drop, folks head inside. But for those who have nowhere to keep warm, the North Dakota winters can be incredibly brutal. So, non-profits and the city of Bismarck are working together. As staff enter Ministry on the Margins they are greeted by pictures of...
KFYR-TV
Burleigh County finance director resigns
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Finance Director Robin Grenz was given the choice to resign on Wednesday. During a special meeting, the Burleigh County commission conducted an employee performance review, which ended in giving Grenz the option to either resign or be terminated. Commission Brian Bitner said it was...
KFYR-TV
City commission approves new fire station
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the city continues to grow, so does the need for infrastructure. Last week the Bismarck City Commission approved the purchase of property for a new fire station. The Bismarck Fire Department wants to secure a spot in the northeast section of town as demand of...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
lakesarearadio.net
Motorcyclist Dies After Fleeing Law Enforcement in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A 34-year old Hazen, ND man has died in a motorcycle crash in Otter Tail County. The body of the biker was discovered shortly after 8:00 a.m., Friday along County Road 88. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop a...
Comments / 0