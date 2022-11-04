ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State Preview

Co-hosts Sammy Jacobs and T.J. Inman discuss what they want to see out of the Hoosiers as they head to Ohio State as 40-plus point underdogs. They'll discuss the quarterback situation, roster management and what else can IU do to build any momentum going into another dark off-season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hoosier Defense Plagued by Same Maladies All Season

Indiana’s defense continued to struggle against Penn State this Saturday. With the Hoosiers having one of the more experienced secondaries and linebacking cores, the struggle have came as a bit of a shock. The defense has a lot of areas that they need to improve in order to end...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

