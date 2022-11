BILLINGS — The reminders are always there in the hallways at Hardin High School. It's the trophies, the recognition for all-state players from years past when Laura Sundheim built a volleyball powerhouse in the 1990s into the mid-2000s. During that span, the Bulldogs won 14 divisional championships, five Class A state titles, had two state runner-up finishes and earned three third-place trophies.

HARDIN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO