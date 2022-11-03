Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 3 Buckeyes Face No. 2 Rutgers Wednesday in Piscataway
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 2 Rutgers — 2022 Big Ten Tournament Semifinals. Piscataway, New Jersey — Yurcak Field (5,000) COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State continues its season in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament Semifinals at Rutgers Wednesday. First touch between the No. 3 Buckeyes and the No. 2 Scarlet Knights is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Big Ten Network will broadcast the match.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Goldean Earns Big Ten All-Tournament Team Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fifth-year senior Emma Goldean was one of 11 members of the 2022 Big Ten All-Tournament Team, the conference announced yesterday. A Charlotte, N.C. native, Goldean wrapped up her Buckeye career last week for the Buckeyes in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game vs. Maryland at Buckeye Varsity Field. She finished the season third on the team with 16 points on five goals and six assists. Against the Terrapins, Goldean assisted on Ohio State’s second goal, which was scored by Sarah Charley.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Fires 4684, Splits Matches with Murray State and UTEP
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State rifle team competed against Murray State (4697) and UTEP (4588) on Saturday firing a team score of 4684. In smallbore, the team fired a team score of 2330 led by another strong performance by Viktor Kiss who fired a team high 587. Tyler Hanson and Derek Keiser both fired scores of 582 while Nathan Wehrlen (579) and Paige Hollowell (572) rounded out team scoring. Lillian Warren led the way for the individuals firing a career best 584. John Hamilton (577), Philip Becker (571), Joel Potts (570), Frank Steyn (564), Eva Horgan (559) and Natalie Katsuyama (559) rounded out individual scoring.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Emma Peschel Named WCHA Rookie of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following a three-goal weekend against St. Thomas, Ohio State women’s hockey freshman Emma Peschel has earned Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Rookie of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday. Peschel’s three goals last weekend were the first of her career. She tallied her first...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14/15 Ohio State Hosts No. 5/4 Tennessee in Tuesday Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team hosts No. 5/4 Tennessee in the season opener on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. The game will be broadcast live on BTN. The Buckeyes will be honoring first generation...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Wrap Up Western Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing programs competed at the Western Invitational hosted by Air Force Saturday and Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Buckeye men were 7-1 over the two days, while the women were 4-3. Both the men and women notched wins over Incarnate Word, UCSD, North Carolina and NJIT, with the men also defeating Stanford, Air Force and Harvard. Columbia defeated both Buckeye squads and the women also fell to Stanford and Harvard.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Champions, Again!!
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second consecutive season, an Ohio State doubles team was the last team standing at the ITA Fall National Championship. JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig took down the No. 3 ranked team of Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted of TCU 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 to win this year’s title.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Buckeyes Advance in Big Ten Tournament
The No. 3 seed Buckeyes knocked off No. 6 Michigan State with a goal by senior Devyn Etling in the 90th minute Friday in Columbus. Ohio State advanced to face No. 2 Rutgers Wednesday in Piscataway, New Jersey. First touch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the Big Ten Network broadcasting all the action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn At-Large Bid, Host Bucknell in NCAA Opening Round
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State has earned an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host Bucknell in the opening round of the tournament on Friday, Nov. 11, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. This will the Buckeyes’ 16th NCAA Tournament appearance and 12th in the last 14...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Eight Winners At MSU Open
Ohio State captured eight individual titles at the 2022 MSU Open over the weekend. Five of the 10 brackets in the Open Division were won by Buckeyes. Three Ohio State entrants in the Freshman/Sophomore Division won their respective brackets. Ohio State also captured three second-place finishes as well. The Buckeyes open the dual season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech at the Covelli Center. Ohio State opens as the No. 4-ranked team nationally.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Shutout St. Thomas, 6-0, to Sweep Series
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team swept St. Thomas with a 6-0 win over the Tommies on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes improve to 10-1-1 with the win and record their fifth conference sweep of the season. How it Happened. The game started with...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Second Road Sweep of the Weekend on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-5, 13-1 B1G) earned the sweep (25-13, 25-18, 27-25) against Michigan State (10-15, 1-13 B1G) in East Lansing on Saturday evening. The opening set was close early with the teams being tied at nine before Ohio State pulled away to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maltais Sets Ohio State Point Record in Buckeyes’ 4-0 Shutout of St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shutout St. Thomas, 4-0, Saturday night at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. The game was nothing short of momentous as graduate forward Emma Maltais broke the program record for career points (171) and senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz earned her first win and first shutout in her first career start for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1-1 with the victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season vs. Robert Morris Monday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set to open its 124th season of basketball this Monday when it hosts...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Improves to 9-0 Following 10th Straight Win over Wildcats
Evanston, Ill. — No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) battled adverse weather conditions, high winds and rain, and the Wildcats ball-control offense to claim a 21-7 road win at Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Notably, Saturday’s 21-7 win marked the program’s 70th consecutive game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eight Buckeyes Win Titles at Michigan State Open Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State placed seven wrestlers into the final in the Open Division and four more in the Freshman/Sophomore Division and came away with eight champions and three second-place finishes Saturday at the Michigan State Open in East Lansing. In the Open Division, senior Malik Heinsleman battled...
