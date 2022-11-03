COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State fifth-year senior Emma Goldean was one of 11 members of the 2022 Big Ten All-Tournament Team, the conference announced yesterday. A Charlotte, N.C. native, Goldean wrapped up her Buckeye career last week for the Buckeyes in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game vs. Maryland at Buckeye Varsity Field. She finished the season third on the team with 16 points on five goals and six assists. Against the Terrapins, Goldean assisted on Ohio State’s second goal, which was scored by Sarah Charley.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO