ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Respect@Work bill is a step forward – but it falls short on improving access to justice for victims

By Emma Golledge and Josh Bornstein
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTw01_0iy6kyWg00
‘We urge the government to listen to those who assist and act for women who have been sexually harassed at work.’

Laws prohibiting sexual harassment have been with us for decades, but there is now broad consensus that they are not fit for purpose. Sexual harassment continues to plague our workplaces. This month, the Albanese government will seek to enact reforms that will improve the law. This includes the creation of a positive duty for employers to take steps to eliminate sexual harassment.

It is a hugely important step, with changes brought about by people bravely speaking out about their experiences of sexual harassment and discrimination and the tireless work of the sex discrimination commissioner, Kate Jenkins. The government and Jenkins are to be commended for taking concrete action to address workplace sexual harassment.

But the Anti-Discrimination and Human Rights Legislation Amendment (Respect at Work) bill, while long overdue, misses a significant opportunity to increase access to justice. It proposes changes to the rules on legal costs which will not address the current problems people face in bringing claims. More consultation and refinement could ensure reform makes a positive difference.

Currently, federal anti-discrimination law operates under what is known as the adverse costs model. A person who experiences sexual harassment who successfully sues their employer will receive most of their legal costs back, paid by their employer and the perpetrator, in addition to any damages awarded by the court. But if they are unsuccessful – and even strong cases may fail on technical points – they face the risk of having to pay their employer’s legal costs, which could run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. For people struggling with the ongoing trauma of sexual harassment, this prospect can be terrifying.

In a context where power imbalances and resource inequality pervade, the risk of an adverse costs order deters many women from proceeding with often very strong claims, or leads to them settling their matters for small amounts of compensation. This has led to limited litigation, and has perpetuated the “hidden” nature of sexual harassment in Australia.

As lawyers working in this space, we frequently represent women who have been discriminated against, sexually harassed, or assaulted at work. Every day we hear from women who have been sexually harassed by their bosses, clients or colleagues. By the time we meet clients for the first time, the harassment has often significantly harmed their health and employment. They want it to stop, and they want justice. That should not be too much to ask.

One client who experienced both sexual harassment and race discrimination was constantly subjected to comments from her supervisor about the attractiveness of women of her race. Her supervisor told her he couldn’t concentrate because she was so attractive. The client experienced significant psychological harm from the behaviour. When conciliation was unsuccessful, the client decided not to take the matter to court because of the potential for an adverse costs order – a financial risk she could not afford.

This is a story we hear every day and one we need to meaningfully address to improve justice in this area.

The Respect@Work bill offers some solutions, but fails to address the huge challenges regarding access to justice that women face in bringing claims.

The bill provides for a default position of “costs neutrality” for all federal discrimination matters – that is, the individual and their employer paying their own legal fees – with discretion for judges to award costs depending on the circumstances. While this approach attempts to help women who are deterred by the threat of an adverse costs order to litigate matters, it still creates costs uncertainty which will continue to be a barrier to litigation. It also means that women who succeed in their sexual harassment case will be worse off, because they may have to pay their own legal costs. This does not resolve the barriers to litigation or increase access to justice.

The proposed shift to costs neutrality may have benefits in some circumstances but might also make things worse. We know this from experience elsewhere – state and territory anti-discrimination tribunals have adopted a costs-neutrality model. Legal costs, which include filings fees and the costs of medical reports, can sometimes outweigh awards of compensation. Deep-pocketed employers are encouraged by this system to pursue delaying tactics, which increases costs for the complainant.

We are concerned that the bill, in taking this costs approach to a relationship that is characterised by endemic inequality, only serves to entrench that inequality.

There is a better way. A coalition of voices in the anti-discrimination sector – lawyers, law firms, community legal centres, academics, trade unions, activists and policy experts – are all calling on the government to instead adopt an “equal access” asymmetrical costs model. This would protect women from the risk of adverse costs if they lose their claim, but also enable them to recover costs if they win.

This costs model is not novel – it has existed for almost a decade in federal whistleblowing law. Those provisions were enacted in recognition of the public interest in whistleblowers speaking up. So, too, should the law protect those who expose sexually hostile and unsafe workplaces, who speak up about the societal scourge of sexual harassment and other forms of unlawful discrimination.

The Respect@Work bill is a major step forward. It will help prevent and address sexual harassment in Australian workplaces. But its costs provision requires more thought in order to properly increase access to justice for victims of workplace sexual harassment. The bill strengthens legal protections for those experiencing sexual harassment at work but does not markedly improve their ability to enforce those rights in practice.

It is not too late to change course. We urge the government to listen to those who assist and act for women who have been sexually harassed at work, who hear their stories day in, day out. We urge the government to ensure that these women can use the law to access real justice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Aaron Carter was the millennium’s bubblegum bad boy – and the victim of a rapacious music industry

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

White women have been voting against their (reproductive) interests for years

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. ‘The elephant in the room is white and female’. There are only a few days left until the US midterm elections and, if a new poll is to be believed, white women might help contribute to a red wave. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that white suburban women have “significantly shifted” their support from Democrats to Republicans amid “rising concerns over the economy and inflation”. The Journal found that white suburban women “now favor Republicans for Congress by 15 percentage points, moving 27 percentage points away from Democrats since the Journal‘s August poll”.
The Guardian

Gambler ‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75m after betting on Astros to win World Series

Famed gambler Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is a diehard Houston Astros fan but he had even more reason to celebrate when his team won the World Series on Saturday night. McIngvale had placed a number of bets adding up to around $10m on the Astros to take the World Series, which meant he netted $75m when Houston closed out the championship with victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.
HOUSTON, TX
The Guardian

The moment I knew: ‘Being with Lola felt instinctive – like breathing’

Lola and I were in our early 20s, and we’d been together for about three months. It had become routine for us to crisscross Melbourne, travelling between Lola’s place in Northcote in the inner north and to my base in Bayside in the southern suburbs. To see each other we needed to sit for stupid lengths of time in Melbourne traffic.
The Guardian

Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker dies aged 55

Mimi Parker, drummer, vocalist and songwriter for the Minnesota indie band Low, has died, her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk has said. Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020. She was 55 years old, the band’s management confirmed. The band shared the news on social media. “Friends,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Guardian

Anti-western sentiment in Serbia is not rooted in support for Putin

There is no denying that Serbia has failed to face up to the horrors in its recent past, but this is hardly relevant to pro-Putin sentiment in the country (The cult of Putin in Serbia reflects a nation that has still not dealt with its past, 28 October). While there is a significant number of hardcore Russophiles in Serbian society, polling shows that these are a noisy minority of around 21%. It also shows that 50% of Serbs want the country to maintain a policy of non-alignment, which reflects the Yugoslav-era status quo. These people are not committed to Russian interests, but they’re not pro-western either.
The Guardian

I learned so much about life and love from my cat that when she died I had her freeze-dried…

I am a proud Cat Lady. When my beloved Siamese of 16 years died in 2020, I realised immediately that I couldn’t live productively without a cat. I was 41 and had had her since I was 24, my entire adult life until that point. I not only mourned Lilu, but I craved the endorphin hit of feeling fur against my skin. The comforting way she’d walk across me in my sleep, waking me multiple times in the night, more so towards the end, than my very young children. I longed for the affection she offered my ankles as I filled her bowl, the endless hours I’d spent alone as a writer with her next to me, curled up in a ball, ready for me to bury my face into her when the frustration of a blank page became too much to bear.
The Guardian

Margaret Herrington obituary

My mother, Margaret Herrington, who has died aged 75, was a literacy tutor and academic who promoted a better understanding of dyslexia. She started working life as a lecturer in further education colleges in Leicester, but spent much of her early career (1977-90) as an adult literacy tutor on the tough estates in the city. She combined this with setting up adult literacy conferences and courses in the Midlands.
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy