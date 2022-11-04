ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

Board would have two options if Pomeroy wins

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

After the sudden and tragic death of Eric Pomeroy on Oct. 8, some in the community have been questioning as to what would happen if he were to win a Yuba Community College District Trustee seat that he was running for in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, was facing off against Rita Andrews for the Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 3 position. He died last month in a head-on crash while driving to Roseville for a swim meet with his daughter.

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Grove Citizen

Where is Aissa Silva?

Arguably, the best softball pitcher from last season locally was Elk Grove’s Aissa Silva. With her senior season ahead and several quality players returning, the Herd was an odds-on favorite to win a Delta League championship. Now, we don’t know if that will happen. Apparently, Silva has moved....
ELK GROVE, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu

Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Recap of first round of Sac-Joaquin football playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs started Friday.  For the first round of the playoffs, here are the games that FOX40 followed.  Inderkum at Granite Bay The Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Inderkum Tigers in a Division II matchup. The Grizzlies enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Maidu Native Fair

Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
PLYMOUTH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Passerby saves police officer

A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Last-second field goal lifts Colfax over defending state-champion Argonaut

Cannon Tomlin knew his kick was good the moment it hit his foot. The Colfax senior’s 26-yard game-winning field goal was the exclamation of 18 unanswered second-half points in the sixth-seeded Falcons’ 25-22 victory over defending state-champion and No. 11 seed Argonaut in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs Friday night at Robert O. Marson Field.
COLFAX, CA
Mountain Democrat

Tribal Police sworn in as federal officers

Officers of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Police Department were sworn in by the Bureau of Indian Affairs as deputy special officers on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The cross-deputization agreement, referred to as the Special Law Enforcement Commission, grants the Tribal Police the authority to enforce federal laws on tribal lands. BIA Special Agent in Charge Christopher Lorenz administered the oath.
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - November 4, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) released the State Water Project Delivery Capability Report 2021, which is generated every two years for the State Water Project’s (SWP) 29 water agencies for water supply planning. With California entering a possible fourth dry year, the report will help water managers better...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
villagelife.com

EDHCSD sues Harn over property tax bill omissions

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
6K+
Followers
112
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy