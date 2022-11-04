Board would have two options if Pomeroy wins

After the sudden and tragic death of Eric Pomeroy on Oct. 8, some in the community have been questioning as to what would happen if he were to win a Yuba Community College District Trustee seat that he was running for in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Pomeroy, a former assistant superintendent for career and college readiness for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, was facing off against Rita Andrews for the Yuba Community College District Trustee Area 3 position. He died last month in a head-on crash while driving to Roseville for a swim meet with his daughter.