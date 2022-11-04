Strength and survival: Story of Baanthai Cuisine

An order of mango shrimp and fried rice from inside Baanthai Cuisine is pictured on Thursday night in Yuba City. Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Tucked away at the corner of Bogue Road and Garden Highway in Yuba City, sits a quaint little restaurant known as Baanthai Cuisine.

Baanthai is owned and run by 19-year-old Paulette Rees, a graduate from Yuba City High School and former Walmart employee. Rees had been pursuing a degree in social work at Yuba College when her stepfather suddenly started experiencing an obscure set of health issues. Her mother quickly became overwhelmed and with her elder brother already working as a nurse’s assistant, Rees knew it was up to her to step in and help keep the family business running.