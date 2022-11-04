ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Isla Fisher gets 'nervous' when talking about her marriage

Isla Fisher gets "nervous" when talking about her marriage. The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, in 2010 and has children Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and seven-year-old Montgomery with him but is still hesitant to talk about her personal life because she has kept things private for so many years.
KULR8

Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter

Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
CALIFORNIA STATE

CALIFORNIA STATE

