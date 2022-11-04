Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
I Am Obsessed With The Spice Girls Singing And Dancing To Their Own Music At Geri Halliwell's Birthday Party
The only reunion I care about.
KULR8
Isla Fisher gets 'nervous' when talking about her marriage
Isla Fisher gets "nervous" when talking about her marriage. The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, in 2010 and has children Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and seven-year-old Montgomery with him but is still hesitant to talk about her personal life because she has kept things private for so many years.
KULR8
Tyler Hilton leads tributes to Aaron Carter
Tyler Hilton has led the tributes to Aaron Carter. The singer died on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 and celebrities are reflecting on the former teen idol's life following the tragic news. 'One Tree Hill' star Tyler had performed with Aaron, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer...
