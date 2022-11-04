Isla Fisher gets "nervous" when talking about her marriage. The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, in 2010 and has children Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and seven-year-old Montgomery with him but is still hesitant to talk about her personal life because she has kept things private for so many years.

2 DAYS AGO