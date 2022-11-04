Read full article on original website
Rihanna Got Real About Why She Hasn't Shared Her Baby's Name Or Photo Publicly Yet
Rihanna had a baby with A$AP Rocky earlier this year, but we don't know the baby's name — and we haven't seen them yet, either. Here's why.
Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports
Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
"We All Love Someone Who's Had An Abortion" — Cecily Strong's "SNL" Character Went Viral Over The Weekend, And Every Single Person Should Watch
"You shouldn't have to pull the convoy across state lines to find a doctor who can provide healthcare for your anatomy without having to call your lawyer first."
Isla Fisher gets 'nervous' when talking about her marriage
Isla Fisher gets "nervous" when talking about her marriage. The 46-year-old actress tied the knot with 'Borat' star Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, in 2010 and has children Olive, 15, Elula, 12, and seven-year-old Montgomery with him but is still hesitant to talk about her personal life because she has kept things private for so many years.
