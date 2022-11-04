Whitmer: Report on Michigan's maternal mortality rate if abortion is banned is 'horrifying reality'

LANSING (WWJ) – A report published this week by researchers at the University of Colorado estimates Michigan would have the third highest number of maternal deaths in the country if abortion is banned.

It claims Michigan would see a 25% increase in maternal deaths, with that number being even higher for Black women.

Responding to the report, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it “underscores the horrifying reality that a staggering number of Michigan women will die” if the state’s 1931 abortion law goes into effect.

The 1931 law would make it a felony for doctors and nurses to provide abortion care, with exceptions to save the life of the mother. It does not include exceptions for rape or incest. A lawsuit filed earlier this year has kept the law from going into effect.

“Simply put, the ban will kill moms and women who become pregnant,” Whitmer said in a press release.

According to the report, the only states where more women are expected to die if abortion is banned are Texas and Florida.

“Access to reproductive health care saves lives. That’s why I have been fighting like hell to ensure that every Michigander has control over their own body and can start a family if and when they are ready,” Whitmer said. “We need to use every tool in our toolbox to protect women’s health and fight back against any efforts to take away our fundamental rights.”

Michigan voters will decide in Tuesday’s election whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.