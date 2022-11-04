ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Rebel Wilson denies engagement reports

Rebel Wilson has denied reports that she is engaged to Ramona Agruma. The 'Pitch Perfect' actor has responded to the claims on social media as she shared a snap of the couple together at Disneyland in California. Rebel wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday (05.11.22): "Thanks for the well-wishes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy