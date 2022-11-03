ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

WAFB.com

Paw Patrol is sailing to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - PAW Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. The live show will be at The River Center Performing Arts Theatre, located at 396 St. Louis St. The show begins at 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
BATON ROUGE, LA
detailorientedtraveler.com

12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kogt.com

Accident Takes Life In La.

On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA

