The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO