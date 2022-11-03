Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
WAFB.com
Paw Patrol is sailing to BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - PAW Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Baton Rouge on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. The live show will be at The River Center Performing Arts Theatre, located at 396 St. Louis St. The show begins at 6...
gueydantoday.com
Omelette Fire Starters: Schexnaider men responsible for getting fire nice and hot to cook eggs
For the last 35 years, Elray Schexnaider has been responsible for keeping the fire nice and hot to cook the eggs in the 12-foot wide skillet for the Giant Omelette Festival. The cooking of the eggs takes place Sunday afternoon in downtown Abbeville in front of the courthouse. While most...
kadn.com
Meet Queso! He Is Searching For His Forever Home And Is The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Jada Duhon with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to share Queso with viewers. Queso is in desperate need of a home and will be a great pup with an active household. Click here to adopt. FROM LASCC:. We got to be honest about...
louisianavoice.com
Think the library morality police are about shielding kids’ eyes from indecency? Think again. It’s all about control.
I apologize for the graphic language on the banners in the photo above but I am posting the image as a reminder that The Repugnant defenders of all that is decent and good continue to pursue their quest to purge all “objectionable” material from the public libraries in Louisiana.
Youngsville Residents Petition Against New Neighborhood
Drafters of the petition feel that this development would adversely affect drainage and traffic for Youngsville and the surrounding areas.
Lafayette Man’s Video Makes Finals on America’s Funniest Videos
A Lafayette man's video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC's America's Funniest Videos. American's Funniest Videos, the viewer-submitted video clip show, has been providing funny falls, hilarious hiccups, and soul-crushing blows below the belt since Bob Saget first hosted the show in 1989. Now hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro,...
BRPD: 2 people injured in College Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators are looking into a shooting that left two people injured on Saturday, Nov. 5. The spokesman said the shooting happened on College Drive in Baton Rouge, but the two victims drove to South Harrells Ferry Road to call for help.
detailorientedtraveler.com
12 Best Places to Eat Found in Lafayette, Louisiana
We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. At no extra cost to you, I only recommend products I have experience with. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Lafayette, Louisiana. During that trip, I ate....
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
No school Tuesday, November 8 – Election Day
There is no school on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for public school students across Acadiana
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
67-Year Old Lafayette Bicyclist Dead After Friday Night Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A bicyclist riding down the highway Friday night was tragically struck and killed. 67-year-old Paul Gerald Mouton was riding down Louisiana Highway 94 late Friday night, but did not have a rear reflector and was wearing dark clothing when a 2002 Chevy Malibu struck his bicycle.
Country music star to perform at Lafayette’s Cajundome in 2023
The Home Team Tour, featuring country star Thomas Rhett will stop in Lafayette in 2023.
NOLA.com
A secret tunnel used by Huey Long once connected two hotels. Now you can roam it.
The corridor was called Peacock Alley in its heyday, named for the peacock blue and green-colored tiles that covered its floor. The tiles are gone, but the corridor is still there, as are the tales of its storied past. The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center simply called it The Tunnel when announcing its plan to reopen the passageway in October 2019.
Nederland City Clerk killed, her 3-year-old grandson seriously injured after head-on crash in Louisiana Friday
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Troopers are investigating after a Friday evening crash in Louisiana claimed the life of the Nederland City clerk and seriously injured her 3-year-old grandson. The deadly crash happened November 4, 2022, on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after...
People across the state hopeful to win the $1.6 billion Powerball
The $1.6 billion dollar Powerball will be drawn Saturday night. You have until nine o’clock Saturday night to buy your ticket.
kogt.com
Accident Takes Life In La.
On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
Severe Threat and Flash Flooding Risk for Acadiana Tonight into Early Saturday Morning
Acadiana is under a low threat for severe weather and flash flooding late tonight into the early morning hours of Saturday.
Breaux Bridge Chief of Police candidates
The current Breaux Bridge chief of police Rollie Cantu is to retire from his duties, leaving the position up for grabs for three qualified candidates.
