Lesley Manville "always thought" she was going to play Queen Elizabeth on 'The Crown.'. The 66-year-old star is the latest actress to take on the role of the late monarch's sister Princess Margaret - who died in 2002 at the age of 71 - in the Netflix biographical series but thought when she was asked to meet with creator Peter Morgan that she would be playing the Queen herself before the part went to Imelda Staunton.

2 DAYS AGO