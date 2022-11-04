ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

The man has been identified and arrest.

No further information is available. The sheriff’s office said more details will be given Friday morning.

Armando Muniz
3d ago

As I'm reading here, people would have preferred for the guy to do harm in a school or wherever so their valued time is well spent reading about it. We gotta be thankful that he, for whatever reason posted it online an got caught BEFORE anything happened. smgh🤦‍♂️

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

