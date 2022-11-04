Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

The man has been identified and arrest.

No further information is available. The sheriff’s office said more details will be given Friday morning.

©2022 Cox Media Group