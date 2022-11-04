Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
ladailypost.com
Cranksgiving Pedal-Powered Food Drive In Santa Fe Nov. 12
SANTA FE — Last year was Santa Fe’s biggest Cranksgiving yet, with riders donating the equivalent of 5.5 tons of food to The Food Depot! For 2023, organizers hope to top those results and have issued a public call for MORE TURKEYS. Saturday Nov. 12 cyclists of all...
South Valley community gathers to honor lost loved ones with Día de Los Muertos celebration, parade
The celebrations ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
ladailypost.com
Posts From The Road: Touring Northern New Mexico
Santuario de Chimayo: The iconic Santuario de Chimayo is always a pleasure to visit and this visit was exceptional. Shown are visitors as they mingle outside the famous chapel. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Seven Days of Creation: One of the exhibits, which was new to us is the Seven Days...
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Fireworks – Painting The Sky
Kiwanis fireworks paint the sky during the October 29 community event at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Brooke Davis. The Kiwanis entry for the Pumpkin Glow, carved by Kiwanian Karin Church. Photo by Brooke Davis. Volunteers shoveling sand to stabilize launch tubes. Photo by Brooke Davis. Launch tubes...
pommietravels.com
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
KOAT 7
Indigenous celebration and Pow Wow is positively uplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Native American Heritage Month is underway, and a constellation of community interests once again joined together Sunday to make a day and a night of it. The annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Pow Wow, organized by the Albuquerque Office of Native American Affairs, was held at Civic Plaza and the Albuquerque Convention Center in the morning with traditional games, land-based learning and a resource fair. A Feast Day meal was served in the afternoon, followed by cultural dances and a Native American arts and crafts marketplace.
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive
[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
krwg.org
Over 820,000 people attended the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Despite some days of bad weather, this year’s cavalcade of hundreds of hot air balloons in New Mexico’s high desert drew nearly 830,000 people. Organizers of the nine-day Albuquerque. International Balloon Fiesta, which celebrated its 50th year, released attendance figures Friday. An estimated...
losalamosreporter.com
Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mark Ronchetti To Hold Meet And Greet Monday At Senor Tortas Restaurant
Republican candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti is slated to campaign in Los Alamos Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by Lisa Hampton and will take place at Senor Tortas, 1325 Trinity Drive in the American Legion Post 90 building. Senor Tortas will offer its signature...
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
losalamosreporter.com
Lots Of Light, Music, Dancing, Food And Joy At Saturday’s Diwali Celebration
Dancers gather at the end of their performance for the Diwali festivities Saturday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos. Diwali is the Festival of Lights but also joy, prosperity and happiness. In India, millions of people celebrate Diwali by lighting their homes and streets with colorful lanterns and glowing lamps that for many signify the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Saturday’s Diwali was truly a happy and joyful occasion with lights, color, beautiful clothing, lively music, energetic dancing and traditional Indian food. And that was just inside. Outside there were fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers that brought squeals of delight to young and old members of the Indian community of Los Alamos and their friends. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ladailypost.com
Lensic Performing Arts Center, The Food Depot, Century Bank Host ‘Fill The Seats’ Community Food Drive Nov. 18-30
SANTA FE — Lensic Performing Arts Center, The Food Depot, and Century Bank announce Fill the Seats, a call to help feed northern New Mexico this holiday season. Nov. 18–30, the Lensic’s lobby will house donation bins from The Food Depot with the goal of raising enough donations to fill all 821 seats in the theater with bags full of food. Donations can take the form of non-perishable food (canned goods, dry goods, bottled goods, etc.) or the cash equivalent, with just $25 providing enough for a week’s worth of food for a family of four. The reusable bags are generously provided by Century Bank.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
Non-profit baking organization holds fundraiser to support efforts in Albuquerque
All ages were welcome to the event, and it was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
