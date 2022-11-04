ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

ladailypost.com

Cranksgiving Pedal-Powered Food Drive In Santa Fe Nov. 12

SANTA FE — Last year was Santa Fe’s biggest Cranksgiving yet, with riders donating the equivalent of 5.5 tons of food to The Food Depot! For 2023, organizers hope to top those results and have issued a public call for MORE TURKEYS. Saturday Nov. 12 cyclists of all...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Posts From The Road: Touring Northern New Mexico

Santuario de Chimayo: The iconic Santuario de Chimayo is always a pleasure to visit and this visit was exceptional. Shown are visitors as they mingle outside the famous chapel. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Seven Days of Creation: One of the exhibits, which was new to us is the Seven Days...
CHIMAYO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Kiwanis Fireworks – Painting The Sky

Kiwanis fireworks paint the sky during the October 29 community event at Overlook Park in White Rock. Photo by Brooke Davis. The Kiwanis entry for the Pumpkin Glow, carved by Kiwanian Karin Church. Photo by Brooke Davis. Volunteers shoveling sand to stabilize launch tubes. Photo by Brooke Davis. Launch tubes...
WHITE ROCK, NM
pommietravels.com

Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking

SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Indigenous celebration and Pow Wow is positively uplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Native American Heritage Month is underway, and a constellation of community interests once again joined together Sunday to make a day and a night of it. The annual Indigenous Life Celebration and Youth Pow Wow, organized by the Albuquerque Office of Native American Affairs, was held at Civic Plaza and the Albuquerque Convention Center in the morning with traditional games, land-based learning and a resource fair. A Feast Day meal was served in the afternoon, followed by cultural dances and a Native American arts and crafts marketplace.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things

A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Early voting numbers, Stolen U-Haul, Calm weather, Celebrating art, Toy drive

[1] November 6: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers – Election Day is Tuesday. Nearly 437,000 people have already cast their ballot or voted absentee in New Mexico. The Secretary of State’s Office said nearly 225,000 early votes came from Democrats, while 152,000 were Republicans. Around 55,000 declined to state a party affiliation, while 2,900 were libertarian and 1,700 were designated as other. Saturday was the last day to vote early. Tuesday, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Over 820,000 people attended the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Despite some days of bad weather, this year’s cavalcade of hundreds of hot air balloons in New Mexico’s high desert drew nearly 830,000 people. Organizers of the nine-day Albuquerque. International Balloon Fiesta, which celebrated its 50th year, released attendance figures Friday. An estimated...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
labroots.com

Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor

If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Lots Of Light, Music, Dancing, Food And Joy At Saturday’s Diwali Celebration

Dancers gather at the end of their performance for the Diwali festivities Saturday evening at Trinity on the Hill Episcopal Church in Los Alamos. Diwali is the Festival of Lights but also joy, prosperity and happiness. In India, millions of people celebrate Diwali by lighting their homes and streets with colorful lanterns and glowing lamps that for many signify the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Saturday’s Diwali was truly a happy and joyful occasion with lights, color, beautiful clothing, lively music, energetic dancing and traditional Indian food. And that was just inside. Outside there were fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers that brought squeals of delight to young and old members of the Indian community of Los Alamos and their friends. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico

Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Lensic Performing Arts Center, The Food Depot, Century Bank Host ‘Fill The Seats’ Community Food Drive Nov. 18-30

SANTA FE — Lensic Performing Arts Center, The Food Depot, and Century Bank announce Fill the Seats, a call to help feed northern New Mexico this holiday season. Nov. 18–30, the Lensic’s lobby will house donation bins from The Food Depot with the goal of raising enough donations to fill all 821 seats in the theater with bags full of food. Donations can take the form of non-perishable food (canned goods, dry goods, bottled goods, etc.) or the cash equivalent, with just $25 providing enough for a week’s worth of food for a family of four. The reusable bags are generously provided by Century Bank.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

