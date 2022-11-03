Read full article on original website
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new sales organizational structure and executive leadership team appointments to execute on its strategy and growth ambitions. The changes are designed to bolster Renesas’ leadership in embedded semiconductor solutions and serve as a solid foundation for future growth. The new executive team roles and the new organization will take effect January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006200/en/ Headshot of Chris Allexandre, appointed as Renesas’ Chief Sales & Marketing Officer and Head of Global Sales & Marketing Unit (Photo: Business Wire)
ADVA reports record revenues and improves profitability for Q3 2022
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- ADVA (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV), a leading provider of open networking solutions for the delivery of cloud and mobile services, reported final financial results for Q3 2022 ended on September 30, 2022. The results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005959/en/ Christoph Glingener, CEO, ADVA (Photo: Business Wire)
