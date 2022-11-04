ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

KMPH.com

Suspect dies in police custody following stabbing in Orange Cove

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
ORANGE COVE, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect turns himself in following fatal hit and run collision in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A 21-year-old now finds himself behind bars following a fatal hit-and-run collision on Friday in Hanford. The Hanford Police Department says officers were called to Lacy Blvd and 10th Avenue after learning that a hit-and-run collision had taken place around 9:40 p.m. When officers arrived,...
HANFORD, CA
KMPH.com

Speeder overturns SUV down Highway 180 embankment, says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
FRESNO, CA

