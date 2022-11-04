Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Ruck the Ridge event supports local military families
ST GEORGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The rain can’t stop this group. Living Free Together hosted a “Ruck The Ridge” event to honor the military this coming veterans day. “Some of these people served, some have had family members who served, others have not. There are some young boys here from The Blue Ridge School. I don’t know their history, don’t know their, you know, whether they’re affiliated with military families or not but they’re like yeah we’re doing it, we’re doing it. And you know for teenage boys to get out in the rain on a Saturday morning that says something,” said Shannon Myers, Board Member of Living Free Together.
cbs19news
Hundreds respond to survey regarding review of Meriwether Lewis Elementary name
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An online survey has found that almost all of the respondents say they are familiar with the life and career of a man for whom an area elementary school was named. As part of the naming review process for Meriweather Lewis Elementary, the Community...
cbs19news
Pilot tourism inclusivity and diversity program coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will be testing a new program that aims to support equity, diversity and inclusion in tourism. According to a release, Destinations International is launching its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion “Tourism for All” pilot in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tripadvisor.
cbs19news
Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
cbs19news
Start a Spark event at Eastwood Winery
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery made "Start a Spark" its fourth-quarter community partner this year. Start a Spark was started by a family in Central Virginia. It donates firewood to families in need in six Central Virginia counties to help heat their homes during the cold winters.
Moms in prison have a new place to bond with their kids: 'Light in a dark place'
Some mothers incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County now have a new, less traumatic place to meet and bond with their children.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
cbs19news
Professional day to learn innovative ways of teaching
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monticello High School hosts professional development for faculty and staff in Albemarle County. There were more than 100 sessions for teachers to learn innovative ways of teaching. Seth Kennard, the principal of Baker-Butler Elementary School, says research has found ways to help students take...
cbs19news
LEGO donation for UVA Children's Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Little Bricks Charity donated 240 LEGO sets, which equals to roughly $6,000 worth of LEGOs, to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital on Monday. The overall goal of the organization is to give children an escape from their reality of being in the hospital. "I...
macaronikid.com
Shop Local in Lynchburg and Central Virginia in 2022
Every day is a good day to shop local in Central Virginia! When you shop local, you're keeping your money in your community. Whether you're planning to shop on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday following Thanksgiving, or start your holiday shopping earlier, visit your favorite local shops. You'll find something for everyone on your list as you browse in stores that are owned and operated by your friends and neighbors.
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
cbs19news
Brew and Buddy Run returns for sixth year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater is teaming up with a pair of local breweries again for a popular holiday event. The sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run will take place on Dec. 11. Paramount is working with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company for the...
cbs19news
UVA receives donation from local dealership
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “So, we are so excited today to be able to present this check for over $25,000 to the UVA Children’s Hospital from all of Carter Myers Automotive,” said Liza Borches, the president of Carter Myers Automotive. During the month of September, Carter...
cbs19news
Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
cbs19news
Bike ride raises money to help families in need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local man biked 140 miles to raise funds for bikes for low-income families on Nov. 6. Waking up to ride a bike from the steps of Capitol Hill all the way to Charlottesville was what Colin Gay had on his agenda for Sunday morning.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
cbs19news
No. 17 UNC avoids Virginia upset bid
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mack Brown’s second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time. Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and...
cbs19news
Local company discovers medical breakthrough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
cvilletomorrow.org
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
