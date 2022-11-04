ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs19news

Ruck the Ridge event supports local military families

ST GEORGE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The rain can’t stop this group. Living Free Together hosted a “Ruck The Ridge” event to honor the military this coming veterans day. “Some of these people served, some have had family members who served, others have not. There are some young boys here from The Blue Ridge School. I don’t know their history, don’t know their, you know, whether they’re affiliated with military families or not but they’re like yeah we’re doing it, we’re doing it. And you know for teenage boys to get out in the rain on a Saturday morning that says something,” said Shannon Myers, Board Member of Living Free Together.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Pilot tourism inclusivity and diversity program coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will be testing a new program that aims to support equity, diversity and inclusion in tourism. According to a release, Destinations International is launching its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion “Tourism for All” pilot in partnership with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau and Tripadvisor.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Annual Montpelier Hunt Races supports historical mansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Montpelier Hunt Races were held for the 87th year on Saturday. This event raises money for Montpelier to continue its mission as a nonprofit. There were 55 horses and a purse auction with more than $200,000 in purses this year. “Mrs. Scott loved...
MONTPELIER, VA
cbs19news

Start a Spark event at Eastwood Winery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Eastwood Winery made "Start a Spark" its fourth-quarter community partner this year. Start a Spark was started by a family in Central Virginia. It donates firewood to families in need in six Central Virginia counties to help heat their homes during the cold winters.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Professional day to learn innovative ways of teaching

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Monticello High School hosts professional development for faculty and staff in Albemarle County. There were more than 100 sessions for teachers to learn innovative ways of teaching. Seth Kennard, the principal of Baker-Butler Elementary School, says research has found ways to help students take...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

LEGO donation for UVA Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Little Bricks Charity donated 240 LEGO sets, which equals to roughly $6,000 worth of LEGOs, to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital on Monday. The overall goal of the organization is to give children an escape from their reality of being in the hospital. "I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Shop Local in Lynchburg and Central Virginia in 2022

Every day is a good day to shop local in Central Virginia! When you shop local, you're keeping your money in your community. Whether you're planning to shop on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday following Thanksgiving, or start your holiday shopping earlier, visit your favorite local shops. You'll find something for everyone on your list as you browse in stores that are owned and operated by your friends and neighbors.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Brew and Buddy Run returns for sixth year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Paramount Theater is teaming up with a pair of local breweries again for a popular holiday event. The sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run will take place on Dec. 11. Paramount is working with Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company for the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA receives donation from local dealership

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “So, we are so excited today to be able to present this check for over $25,000 to the UVA Children’s Hospital from all of Carter Myers Automotive,” said Liza Borches, the president of Carter Myers Automotive. During the month of September, Carter...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bike ride raises money to help families in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local man biked 140 miles to raise funds for bikes for low-income families on Nov. 6. Waking up to ride a bike from the steps of Capitol Hill all the way to Charlottesville was what Colin Gay had on his agenda for Sunday morning.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

No. 17 UNC avoids Virginia upset bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mack Brown’s second tenure at North Carolina, now in its fourth season, is starting to look more like what he came back hoping to build, which is what he built the first time. Drake Maye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs19news

Local company discovers medical breakthrough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A medical breakthrough was found in Charlottesville in the form of a new blood test that will tell you if you're at risk for heart disease. Ampel Biosolutions announced the test, which examines DNA and RNA to find if someone carries the traits for heart...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

