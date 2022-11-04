Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Justice Department to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Monday, Nov. 7, its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8 general election. Pima County is one of five Arizona counties that will be monitored. The other Arizona counties on the...
KOLD-TV
Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
KOLD-TV
Daylight saving time ends tonight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
KOLD-TV
Surge in guns, cash and ammo being seized at the Arizona border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Port of Entry is seeing a spike in ammunition headed into Mexico. New data shows about 300,000 bullets, magazines and gun parts have been seized, a 200% increase over last year. Officers also rounded up dangerous firearms, and millions in cash. U.S....
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warmer weather to start the workweek
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a taste of winter for the end of the workweek, southern Arizona has been thawing out throughout the weekend. Highs hover near 80 degrees Monday and for Election Day. Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday will usher in cooler air for Thursday and Friday. Storm system bringing the wind and cooler air stays mainly north of us. There a slim chance for rain and mountain snow Wednesday night.
KOLD-TV
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
