ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Deputies: Body of Kzoo man found in field near South Haven

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7SJF_0iy6fL0Q00

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death near South Haven.

The body of a 33-year-old man from Kalamazoo was found in a farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

Deputies say he was found by a man looking for hunting property.

The sheriff’s office said the death is “suspicious in nature.” Deputies are investigating how he died and why his body was found in the field. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

The man’s name is not being released pending the notification of next of kin, authorities say.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or your local police department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
KENT COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Multiple Hospitalizations in Multi-Vehicle Pileup on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 5, 2022) – Five persons were injured in a three-vehicle pileup between Allendale and Standale on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, a eastbound sedan on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) tried to make a sudden lane change near Sessions Drive, about a half mile before the Kent County line, around 3 PM. The move was necessitated by the driver apparently not noticing a vehicle ahead with a turn signal on, and in the process, the secaan struck a second eastbound vehicle.
ALLENDALE, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy