NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller
The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Nicklas Lidstrom reflects on Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup anniversaries
DETROIT — Nicklas Lidstrom spent the week celebrating the 1997 and 1998 Red Wings Stanley Cup anniversaries back at Little Caesars Arena. We know him as a Hall of Famer, but Nick was a younger player on those rosters, and he said he almost feels like he’s back in that role around the guys. Watch his interview with Brad Galli:
NBC Sports
Kuemper pays tribute to Olaf Kolzig with special mask
The Capitals will be debuting their black Reverse Retro jersey for Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but that's not the only tribute to the past we will see on the ice. Goalie Darcy Kuemper will be wearing a special goalie mask in tribute to franchise great Olaf Kolzig. Olaf...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More
Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
WGMD Radio
Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win
The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games. The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like...
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
NHL
Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NBC Sports
Bruins release Mitchell Miller; Neely explains decision in statement
The Boston Bruins have reversed course. Boston is parting ways with Mitchell Miller effective immediately, team president Cam Neely announced Sunday night in a statement. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, on Friday but received immediate blowback for the decision. Miller was drafted by the Coyotes in 2020, but Arizona released him after an Arizona Republic investigation uncovered more details of him bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
Ice hockey-Ovechkin breaks Howe's record for most goals with one team
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin broke Hall of Famer Gordie Howe's record for the most goals scored with a single National Hockey League (NHL) franchise on Saturday, earning his 787th career goal in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes.
Canadiens to place forward Rem Pitlick on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens have too many forwards. Even with Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve, the team was still carrying 14 legitimate NHL options. The team has been exploring trade options for some of the bigger names, but to this point, nothing has materialized. Monday, they’ll reduce the number by at least one.
NBC Sports
Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller
For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
NHL
Red Wings turn back clock to honor 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions
DETROIT -- For the second time in three days, the Detroit Red Wings took a good hard look into their storied past. Saturday marked the second half of the ceremonies honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions. This time, instead of Scotty Bowman taking center...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins delivers familiar tagline following comeback win over Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins is in the middle of one of the best team starts of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. Entering Sunday’s road game against the Washington Commanders, Cousins and the Vikings were 6-1. For much of the game, it looked like Minnesota would be held in check...
NBC Sports
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested (again), allegedly punched McDonald’s security guard
CHICAGO — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested after a Chicago McDonald’s security guard was punched in the face, police said. Gordon, 39, was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact, the Chicago Tribune reported Saturday. Gordon, who played for four...
T.J. Hockenson has excellent debut for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings made a massive trade at the deadline on Tuesday when they traded for T.J. Hockenson. The move was both a win-now move and a long-term play. Early in the week, the expectation was that Hockenson would be ready to go full throttle next week against the Buffalo Bills but they got him up to speed.
NHL
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics granted $3.23M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury
The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season. The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.23 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE. Just over a...
