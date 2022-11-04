ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

Patrice Bergeron gives candid reaction to Bruins signing Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins pride themselves on culture, and no player on the current roster has done more to establish that welcoming, inclusive environment than Patrice Bergeron. It's a culture that was largely established in 2006 with the arrival of Zdeno Chara, and the exceptional leadership, compassion and inclusiveness he displayed as team captain for well over a decade. Bergeron, who currently serves as team captain and is one of the franchise's greatest players, helped Chara build that type of culture and environment.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kuemper pays tribute to Olaf Kolzig with special mask

The Capitals will be debuting their black Reverse Retro jersey for Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but that's not the only tribute to the past we will see on the ice. Goalie Darcy Kuemper will be wearing a special goalie mask in tribute to franchise great Olaf Kolzig. Olaf...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Husso, Zadina & More

Welcome to the first edition of the Detroit Red Wings’ 3 Up, 3 Down series for the 2022-23 season. This column will be published each week and will discuss both the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Detroit Red Wings’ latest week started horrendously, but boy,...
DETROIT, MI
WGMD Radio

Vikings ice out Kirk Cousins on plane after sixth straight win

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t look their best on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after a 20-17 victory with a game-winning field goal, they don’t mind as their win streak moved to six games. The flight home, then, was one for celebration. And no one celebrates quite like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices

New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Anderson suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during NHL Game No. 184 in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 10:06...
NBC Sports

Bruins release Mitchell Miller; Neely explains decision in statement

The Boston Bruins have reversed course. Boston is parting ways with Mitchell Miller effective immediately, team president Cam Neely announced Sunday night in a statement. The Bruins signed Miller, 20, on Friday but received immediate blowback for the decision. Miller was drafted by the Coyotes in 2020, but Arizona released him after an Arizona Republic investigation uncovered more details of him bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays

Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens to place forward Rem Pitlick on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have too many forwards. Even with Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve, the team was still carrying 14 legitimate NHL options. The team has been exploring trade options for some of the bigger names, but to this point, nothing has materialized. Monday, they’ll reduce the number by at least one.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller

For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Red Wings turn back clock to honor 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions

DETROIT -- For the second time in three days, the Detroit Red Wings took a good hard look into their storied past. Saturday marked the second half of the ceremonies honoring the 25th anniversary of the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Stanley Cup Champions. This time, instead of Scotty Bowman taking center...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again

DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics granted $3.23M DPE in wake of Gallinari injury

The Boston Celtics have another resource at their disposal to add talent this season. The NBA has granted the Celtics a $3.23 million disabled player exception for the loss of Danilo Gallinari, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Boston has until March 10 to use the DPE. Just over a...
BOSTON, MA

