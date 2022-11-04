Read full article on original website
Scrappy One
3d ago
So what if Spanberger is a former CIA officer? There is a lot of corruption in the CIA just like in the FBI. Spanberger will say anything she has to in oeder to get reelected then vote the way Pelosi tells her to vote. I'm voting for Yesli Vega on Tuesday!!!
Reply(1)
22
latricia
3d ago
The question about Spanberger is simple: since she votes with Pelosi over 96% of the time, are those policies good for Virginians or not?
Reply(3)
9
Margaret Lubash
3d ago
Vega supports the MAGA republicans who stormed our Capitol and beat police officers. That tells you everything you need to know about her support for the police and her allegiance to our Constitution.
Reply
6
Related
virginiamercury.com
Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’
Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7. “Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer
Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
Three Virginia Races To Watch Early On Election Night
Since Virginia’s early voting ended last Saturday and Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, many are wondering what surprises await us on Tuesday night as results start to pour in. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in the midterm elections. Since 2020, the Democrats have had a razor-thin majority in the […]
Augusta Free Press
Video: Waynesboro Republican clowns have a laugh over the attack on Paul Pelosi
A Republican candidate for Waynesboro City Council, Jim Wood, and the chairman of the Waynesboro Republican Committee, Dwight Williams, shared several minutes of chuckles over the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that sent him to the hospital with a broken skull. AFP editor Chris...
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
wvtf.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. The idea of the election night mirage created worry in Virginia among Democrats and Republicans, who grew increasingly concerned as election results were coming in but the early votes had yet to be counted. Republican Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke...
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Yesli Vega
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega is a Republican who wants to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia. During her campaign, she has touted her experience in law enforcement and being a military wife, as well as her goals should she be elected. "Look we have to start...
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
One diner, two candidates, mixed opinions: Dumfries residents weigh in on Vega, Spanberger
DUMFRIES, Va. — With the midterm elections days away, candidates are taking every opportunity to gain voters. Their campaign, political attack ads and experience have played an influence in how people choose their candidates, but at a diner in Dumfries, political party affiliations largely persuaded how customers vote. The...
Maryland GOP Congressional candidate targeted with violent threats
Maryland Republican Congressional Candidate Nicolee Ambrose says she's been the target of multiple violent threats recently.
WJLA
Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad
CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
Kingsport Times-News
Good manners: Virginia has limits to polling place campaigning, other behavior
WISE — With three days before Election Day, Southwest Virginia residents still have a chance to vote early. At the same time, candidates, campaign workers and people with personal concerns about elections have time to brush up on good polling place manners before Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
Candidate Profile: Virginia’s Fifth District
VIRGINIA’S FIFTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (WFXR)– WFXR spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. “Rising prices right now, everything’s more expensive, groceries and gas and school and automobiles,...
cbs19news
Know Your Ballot: Abigail Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat currently representing the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, explains her goals should she be re-elected. "My goal would be to continue representing Virginians of the Seventh District," Spanberger said. She has represented the district since 2019. While in Congress, she...
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress
(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
A matter of national security: Virginia military veterans provide farming guidance
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Virginia provides assistance and guidance to military veterans who want to farm, or are already farming. “Farming is as much a national service as it is serving in the military,” said John Fant. Fant is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and the past-president of the […]
cbs19news
Spanberger responds to Vega's claim about funding for law enforcement
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Only seven days until election day 2022 and the local congressional candidates are in a tight race. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger was in Orange on Wednesday, making her pitch to voters. She greeted voters during an early vote stop. Recently, Republican Yesli Vega, who is...
Inside Nova
Candidates battling for seats on Manassas School Board
The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race. Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice...
Comments / 37