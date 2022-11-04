Read full article on original website
Tucson Holiday Ice coming to TCC
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dig your skates out of the closet. Tucson holiday ice is coming back for the season. The outdoor rink will be open in front of the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Avenue, from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023. Skates can...
United Hearts of Arizona collecting shoes, jackets to donate
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since the holidays are right around the corner, United Hearts of Arizona is collecting donations for Pima County students in need. The group’s ninth annual Shoe and Jacket Drive is slated for Saturday, Dec. 17. This year, it will be a drive-thru event...
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
COVID-19 vax clinic coming to UArizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The southern Arizona community can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic coming to the University of Arizona. The clinic, co-hosted by the Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA, will take place in the Bear Down Building at 1428 East University Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
Tucson strangulation suspect: “You’re going to die today”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a candid interview with a young Tucson woman who’s accusing her boyfriend of strangling her. And now she and her family are trying to convince the Pima County Attorney’s Office not to reduce the felony charges against him. They’ve argued...
Veteran Memorial Wall honors veterans of all branches
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you walk through the doors of Casino Del Sol, you will find a Veterans Memorial Wall filled with messages honoring service members of all military branches. “You kind of get sensitive. It is quite the memorial for all,” said Army Veteran Joe Caldwell....
Two dead in Sierra Vista crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after the car they were in crashed and rolled over on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road, in Sierra Vista on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Sierra Vista police were called to the scene around 9 a.m. and arrived to...
Arizona gubernatorial candidates make last effort to secure votes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The days are counting down to election day and all eyes are on Arizona for a number of races, especially for governor. Republican nominee Kari Lake and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs were out all weekend trying to encourage people to vote and secure more votes for their campaigns.
Justice Department to monitor polls in 5 Arizona counties
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department announced Monday, Nov. 7, its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8 general election. Pima County is one of five Arizona counties that will be monitored. The other Arizona counties on the...
Surge in guns, cash and ammo being seized at the Arizona border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Port of Entry is seeing a spike in ammunition headed into Mexico. New data shows about 300,000 bullets, magazines and gun parts have been seized, a 200% increase over last year. Officers also rounded up dangerous firearms, and millions in cash. U.S....
Midterm election too close to call, but some hints could determine winners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Generally, in a midterm election in Arizona, picking winners and losers is fairly simple. The Republicans hold a structural advantage, an advantage in registration and an advantage in enthusiasm. However, in the 2022 midterms, it appears all of that can be thrown out the window....
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
False report results in lockdown at Marana Middle School
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police say a middle school went into lockdown Monday, Nov. 7, because of a false report. Police received a report that a student at Marana Middle School may be in possession of a gun. As a result, the campus at 11285 W. Grier Road was placed on lockdown.
Two charged after standoff in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman have been taken into custody after they allegedly were involved in a standoff with authorities on Monday, Nov. 7. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a car driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, but she reportedly kept driving.
Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
Supervisors from both parties ready to keep close eye on Pima County voting centers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the first general election with voting centers in Pima County. That means if you live in Pima County - you’re not limited to your precinct as in the past, you can cast your ballot at any voting center.
Authorities: Drunk man kills toddler in two-vehicle crash in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 3-year-old boy has died after the car he was in was hit by an allegedly impaired driver on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a collision around 7 p.m. at the intersection of West El Tiro Road and North Puma Road in the Avra Valley area.
