TRUMBULL — Two arrests at a local mall resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen items, including a car, a firearm and credit cards, according to police. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were each charged with second-degree larceny for allegedly stealing an SUV, fourth-degree larceny for allegedly shoplifting, seven counts of credit card theft, illegal use of credit cards and interfering with an officer after they were discovered in possession of stolen items Thursday, according to police.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO