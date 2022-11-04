Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Darien volleyball rallies past Trumbull for first FCIAC championship since 2014
FAIRFIELD — After eight long years, the FCIAC girls volleyball championship has finally gone back home to Darien. The top-seeded Blue Wave rallied for a 3-2 win over No. 2 Trumbull in a classic final, capturing their first conference title since 2014 Saturday afternoon at Ludlowe. Darien has won...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull defeats Ridgefield behind solid offensive line, RB Rowan Johnston
TRUMBULL—Trumbull knew it needed to establish the run Friday night against Ridgefield and that's just what the Eagles did. Behind a bullish offensive line and the fleet feet of running back Rowan Johnston, the Eagles sustained long drives, mostly on the ground, on the way to a hard-fought 28-13 win over Ridgefield.
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull, Oct. 29 through Nov. 4
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4. 38 Glenarden Road. George Wolf to Chelsea Horblitt. $550,000. 24 Macdonald Road. Joanne A. Karow to Valerie Quarles. $645,000. 19...
trumbulltimes.com
$2.3M Lotto! ticket won in Stratford, remains unclaimed
A jackpot-winning Lotto! ticket was sold in Stratford in Friday night's drawing. The $2.3 million ticket correctly matched the six drawn numbers: 5, 7, 9, 25, 28 and 31. The winning ticket can either be claimed for an annuity over 21 equal payments, or for a cash value of $1,606,034.
trumbulltimes.com
Thieves caught at Trumbull mall linked to Norwalk home burglaries, police say
NORWALK — Two people caught shoplifting and making purchases with stolen credit cards in Trumbull last week have been connected with several burglaries that happened the night before in Norwalk, police say. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were arrested at Westfield Trumbull Mall...
trumbulltimes.com
‘It's quite the honor': Main Street banners celebrate Stratford veterans
STRATFORD — The names and faces of more than two dozen former soldiers, sailors and airmen with ties to Stratford have been given a prominent spot downtown in celebration of Veterans Day. Daniel McFarland, a three-time Purple Heart recipient who was also awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his...
trumbulltimes.com
Apartments near Trumbull mall making swift progress
TRUMBULL — Scott Loventhal is superstitious. So when it was pointed out to him that the projected opening date for the leasing office of the new Residences at Main apartment complex is April 1, he quickly walked that date back. "I'll make sure it's not literally April Fool's Day,"...
trumbulltimes.com
SEEN: 10th Annual Vicki Soto 5K at Seaside Park 2022
The 10th annual Vicki Soto 5K took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. This year, the annual family-friendly walk and run partnered with the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport and featured a new course that took participants from the amphitheater, through Seaside Park. The 5K benefits the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, named in honor of the Sandy Hook Elementary School teacher killed in 2012 and raises money to support high school seniors who want to pursue a career in education.
trumbulltimes.com
Southington woman killed on Rt. 15 in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN — A Southington woman was struck and killed on Route 15 following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday, according to State Police. State Police said Breanna Rivera, 29, was heading northbound on Route 15 when she was involved in a two-car crash around 1 a.m. The crash, which happened in the left and right lanes near Exit 67 in Meriden, disabled both vehicles, according to police.
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police: Man, 19, shot near Main and Rosemont streets
HARTFORD — Police say a 19-year-old shooting victim arrived at St. Francis Hospital early Monday. Hartford police spokesperson Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the man was "alert and conscious," and police have determined the shooting took place in the area of Main and Rosemont streets. Police were dispatched to the...
trumbulltimes.com
Soap-edi expands to New Haven, after owner turns soap-making hobby into business
NEW HAVEN — Julia Lewler has been a loyal customer of Soap-edi since the day it opened in Milford last year. Now, she said she kind of turned into an “adopted daughter” of the store owner. “The products really helped people and I witnessed it myself through...
trumbulltimes.com
Mall arrests yield stolen car, gun, other items, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — Two arrests at a local mall resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen items, including a car, a firearm and credit cards, according to police. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were each charged with second-degree larceny for allegedly stealing an SUV, fourth-degree larceny for allegedly shoplifting, seven counts of credit card theft, illegal use of credit cards and interfering with an officer after they were discovered in possession of stolen items Thursday, according to police.
trumbulltimes.com
81-year-old pedestrian in stable condition after being struck and dragged by cargo van in Ansonia
ANSONIA—An 81-year-old pedestrian is in stable condition after being struck and dragged by cargo van Friday night, police said. The accident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Division Street at Rufus Street and Wakelee Avenue with several callers reporting that an elderly pedestrian was struck by a cargo van and dragged several hundred feet to Seymour Avenue in Derby, Ansonia police said.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull group collects takeout containers to help feed the needy
TRUMBULL — Mari Jackson knows that many people probably have black plastic takeout containers from their favorite eatery stacked around their kitchen. For those who don't want to throw out them out, Jackson, a member of Sustainable Trumbull, has some advice — don't stuff them in the curbside recycling bin.
trumbulltimes.com
Writing the Land: Branford Land Trust comes together with poet, artists to create chapter in special book
BRANFORD — Beacon Hill Preserve is tucked behind Route 1, somewhat secretive and hidden. Leaves of crimson, maroon, yellow, and rust cover its stone path whose entrance is bordered by two lichen covered rocks. This raw land is the subject of a book of poetry and artwork that will...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Newington auto store workers — including pregnant woman — shot multiple times in robbery
NEWINGTON — Two O'Reilly Auto Parts employees — including a pregnant woman — were shot multiple times during a robbery Sunday night at the Berlin Turnpike store, police said. The woman, identified in a police report as Jasmine Crespo, ran into the parking lot and was shot...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Yes, it’s easier to get a gun than a job at Domino’s
Two weeks after the funeral for Amerie Jo Garza, 10, the first of the Robb Elementary School students to be interred following the Uvalde mass shooting, I phoned the manager of my local Domino’s in Stamford to inquire about a delivery job. Though I’ve never driven professionally and have...
