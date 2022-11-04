Read full article on original website
November 6, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Help us bring extra smiles to children this holiday season by purchasing gifts for children in the community. All Holiday Hope Chests donated go to our local nonprofit partners who support youth in the community through their programs and services. This program, coordinated by the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley, is a great project for large/small groups, clubs, classes, families, and individuals. To participate, go to www.volunteerlv.org/holiday-hope-chests and fill out a 2022 Donor Pledge Form.
NHCLV to hold free community Pennie Health Insurance Open Enrollment Registration Event & Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Allentown
ALLENTOWN – November 4, 2022 – Neighborhood Health Centers of the Lehigh Valley, the region’s first Federally Qualified Health Center, will hold a free community health insurance enrollment event to help Lehigh Valley residents find 2023 coverage through Pennie. It will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 am – 3 pm at the new downtown Allentown NHCLV health center site at 160 Hamilton Street. No appointments are needed.
