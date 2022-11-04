ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVR-TV

Elon Musk threatens to ban impersonators from Twitter

Elon Musk is cracking down on users impersonating other people on Twitter. The crackdown comes as many have complained about the new Twitter verification policy. Musk said Twitter would charge $7.99 for a subscription service that includes a blue checkmark. Users claim people can impersonate others or lie about their...
KIRO 7 Seattle

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation. There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates...
GEORGIA STATE

