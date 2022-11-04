ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire

Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
HOPKINTON, RI
Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
TAUNTON, MA
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
TAUNTON, MA
Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton

Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
TIVERTON, RI
Police say fleeing suspect crashes into car, killing woman

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a woman was killed Monday when a man wanted in a drug investigation crashed his SUV into her car as he tried to flee. State police said members of a narcotics task force tried to stop the target of the investigation -- Hector Bannister-Sanchez -- in Middleborough at about 2 p.m.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
BB gun confiscated at Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
FALL RIVER, MA
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable

It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Juvenile accused of stabbing man during argument over parked car

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a parked car, New Bedford police said. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Earle Street near the Brook Street intersection. Authorities said a man brought himself to St....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week

Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
PROVIDENCE, RI

