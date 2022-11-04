Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
Turnto10.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls opens 'Feed the Future' food pantry aimed at students and their families
(WJAR) — A new food pantry opened in Central Falls on Monday aimed at helping students and their families. The “Feed the Future” School Food Pantry opened up at the McKenna Family Center with a ribbon cutting. According to RIDE, over 86% of students in Central Falls...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford to observe Veterans Day with parade, ceremony
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — New Bedford will observe Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. The parade will start at about 11 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Rockdale Avenue and Union Street in Buttonwood Park. It will proceed down Union Street to County Street, then turn...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
Turnto10.com
Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
Turnto10.com
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
Turnto10.com
Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton
Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
Turnto10.com
Police say fleeing suspect crashes into car, killing woman
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a woman was killed Monday when a man wanted in a drug investigation crashed his SUV into her car as he tried to flee. State police said members of a narcotics task force tried to stop the target of the investigation -- Hector Bannister-Sanchez -- in Middleborough at about 2 p.m.
Turnto10.com
BB gun confiscated at Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge
The U.S. Coast Guard searched the area of the Newport Bridge for hours on Saturday after an empty kayak was found. The search involved the Coast Guard station at Castle Hill and air station at Cape Cod. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the search was suspended at about 6:30 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
Turnto10.com
Third day in a row with record-breaking temperatures across Southern New England
Another record has fallen, as T.F. Green Airport (Providence's official climate site) warmed to 77F as of noon Monday. This breaks the old record of 76F set back in 2020. Use Chime In to send us your pictures of this beautiful weather+. It's been three days in a row now...
Turnto10.com
Heroux, Hodgson enter final stretch of campaign for Bristol County sheriff
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — The race for Bristol County sheriff will be one to watch in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, a Democrat, is going head-to-head with Republican incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Both have been campaigning for months to win over voters across Bristol County. They’ve also...
Turnto10.com
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable
It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Convenience stores were busy across Southern New England on Saturday as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69-20. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what they would do with the money.
Turnto10.com
Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
Turnto10.com
Juvenile accused of stabbing man during argument over parked car
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A juvenile is accused of stabbing a man during an argument over a parked car, New Bedford police said. The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Earle Street near the Brook Street intersection. Authorities said a man brought himself to St....
Turnto10.com
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week
Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
Turnto10.com
Cranston West hosts Woonsocket in Division 2 quarterfinal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket traveled to Cranston West for a Division 2 playoff game Friday night. The Falcons would win 21-18.
Comments / 0