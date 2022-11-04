It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO