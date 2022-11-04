ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Magic

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ulbc_0iy6cla900

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Orlando Magic in Florida by a score of 130-129.

The Warriors have now lost four games in a row (three of them were against teams who did not make the 2022 NBA Playoffs).

They also blew a 16-point lead.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

"I thought things went wrong before we had the 16-point lead," Kerr said . "It's free throws. 46 free throws for them. 15 for us. That's free points for them and every time they're shooting a free throw, we're taking the ball out of the net and having to execute our half-court offense, and the games not flowing. It's just really hard to win an NBA game by giving up 46 free throws."

The Warriors are now 3-6 in their first nine games of the season and 0-5 on the road.

They will have a quick turnaround because they will head to Louisiana to face off with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Steph Curry continued his phenomenal play to start the season, scoring 39 points and dishing out nine assists.

As for the Magic, they improve to 2-7 in their first nine games of the season.

They are also 2-1 in the three games that they have played at home.

Jalen Suggs went off for 26 points and nine assists, while Paolo Banchero had 22 points and eight rebounds.

They will play again on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith reveals what’s really holding Nets back from dropping Kyrie Irving

Is Kyrie Irving’s career with the Brooklyn Nets over? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith definitely seems to think so. The renowned broadcaster has always been a big fan of Kyrie the basketball player, but at the same time, Stephen A has never been shy of criticizing the enigmatic point guard for all of controversies off the court. Right now, amid Kyrie’s most recent scandal, Smith firmly believes that the only thing holding the the Nets back from dropping him is the fact that Irving is still under contract with the squad (via SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter):
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy