San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Joanna Luna is around 5 foot 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, black and pink Nike shorts, and pink and purple slides.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife

DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
SPRING, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman assaulted and robbed on the Southside, suspect's on the loose

A woman, who was staying with her friend, was assaulted and robbed on the Southside. The incident happened near the intersection of East South Cross and South Flores Street. Police say a relative of her friend and his friends arrived, assaulted the woman, and took her belongings. At some point, shots were fired, yet no one was injured.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people escape heavy Northside house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Two people nearly escape heavy Northside house fire. The Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Floral Ridge at 12:34 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading more. Two people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate safely. Fire crews were able to get inside and make sure no one else was inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters battled heavy fire at Westside apartment unit

SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews were able to battle the flames of a West side apartment unit. The incident happened at the intersection of N San Jacinto and Perez Street. Upon arrival, they found flames shooting from the front of the building. The Battalion Chief on the scene said that they were able to get all residents out of the 4-unit complex.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances

SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

