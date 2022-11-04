ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBD

1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
everythinglubbock.com

LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
102.5 KISS FM

A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
FMX 94.5

Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock

The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
fox34.com

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date

Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
