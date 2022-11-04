Read full article on original website
Police report reveals driver was drinking before Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 21-year-old driver veered into traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Friday night, police said. A police report said the driver described himself as a six out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated at the time of the crash. The Lubbock Police Department did not mention alcohol in […]
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that 5 people were injured due to the accident.
Serious injuries after accidental shooting near Texas Tech, LPD says no threat to public
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shots-fired call Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. There was no indication that there was a threat to the public, LPD said. According to a statement by LPD, initial reports called it an accidental discharge. Police were called to the area of 19th […]
One serious injury in crash Monday morning, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person was seriously injured and one had minor injuries in a crash around 7:50 a.m. at 34th St. and West Loop 289. The loop going southbound was blocked off and units were redirecting people to the 34th Street exit, LPD said.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday
LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Vote center locations, Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
Below is a list of polling paces (voting center locations) in the Lubbock County General and Special Elections Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock
We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Nov. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Arnett Benson neighborhood on Wednesday, November 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Siri murder in Lubbock tied to shell casings found in car
EverythingLubbock.com obtained an arrest warrant Friday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the murder of Domingo Siri.
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock
The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
fox34.com
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date
Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
5 hospitalized after crash, 3 with serious injuries LPD said
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit was called late Friday night to 19th Street and Chicago Avenue.
LPD reveals name, new details in crash with box truck in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday provided an update on a Wednesday evening crash that left one person with serious injuries. According to a press release, police were called at 7:31 p.m. to the west bound access lanes near the 4900 block of South Loop 289. Police said Anthony Deleon, 30, was […]
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
KCBD
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Animal Services unveils new email address for non-emergencies
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently announced a new communication option for those needing non-emergency services. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, citizens can now send an email for non-emergency animal issues such as deceased animal pickup, barking complaints and non-aggressive animals at large.
