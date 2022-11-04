ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Times of San Diego

‘Triple Threat’ of COVID, Flu, RSV Prompt U.S. Health Secretary, County to Urge People to Get Shots

Flu cases rose by 1,198 last week and already have hit 3,735, a month in advance of the period when the ailment usually peaks, according to San Diego County health officials. That’s compared to 265 cases at this time last year, but flu cases lagged in 2020 and 2021 with people on lockdown or limiting contact with others due to COVID-19.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Channel

Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Cybersecurity | Electronic sniffing dog helps fight crime in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Willow the English Lab sniffs around the office, her paw hits a desk indicating to her handler Ron Burleson that she found something. A well-hidden thumb drive was sniffed out by the canine’s elite nose. This technique has been used hundreds of times during search warrants in San Diego County, looking for electronic devices that contain illicit photos of children.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Father whose son was beaten to death inside San Diego jail files lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...
KPBS

San Diego voters shift from Republican Party

Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

