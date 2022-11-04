Read full article on original website
San Diego County Public Health Urges Caution as Trio of Viruses Hits Community
San Diego County’s public health officials continued to urge caution Friday as winter approaches and three highly-communicable respiratory viruses remain present in the community. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases. Flu cases rose by...
‘Triple Threat’ of COVID, Flu, RSV Prompt U.S. Health Secretary, County to Urge People to Get Shots
Flu cases rose by 1,198 last week and already have hit 3,735, a month in advance of the period when the ailment usually peaks, according to San Diego County health officials. That’s compared to 265 cases at this time last year, but flu cases lagged in 2020 and 2021 with people on lockdown or limiting contact with others due to COVID-19.
Early voting in San Diego County by the numbers
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released early voting data ahead of midterm election day this upcoming Tuesday. Below, you'll find various numbers regarding voter turnout, mail-in ballots and early in-person voting (NOTE: data is as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6):. Expected turnout.
State Agency Files Civil Rights Suit vs. Black San Diego County Tenant
The California Civil Rights Department has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Black man who alleges he was subjected to ongoing discrimination after leasing a room in San Diego County and told by his landlord, "Your people are always making trouble."
Cybersecurity | Electronic sniffing dog helps fight crime in San Diego
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As Willow the English Lab sniffs around the office, her paw hits a desk indicating to her handler Ron Burleson that she found something. A well-hidden thumb drive was sniffed out by the canine’s elite nose. This technique has been used hundreds of times during search warrants in San Diego County, looking for electronic devices that contain illicit photos of children.
Beach Advisory Lifted in Carlsbad, But Remains in Place for Several Coastal Areas
Officials lifted a beach advisory Saturday for Tamarack Avenue in Carlsbad after recent water quality samples met state health standards. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality ordered the change because bacteria levels no longer exceed state health standards. Advisories for other San Diego County beaches remain...
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
Feeding San Diego supports military members and their families struggling with hunger
SAN DIEGO — Veterans and active-duty military families make significant sacrifices–some even paying the ultimate price–but not having access to basic nutrition should not have to be one of them. Yet, that's exactly what dozens of military families find themselves struggling with daily, because of the high...
Father whose son was beaten to death inside San Diego jail files lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
East County wildfire stopped at three acres
The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.
Storm to hit San Diego County with widespread rain, gusty winds
Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night.
San Diego Storm | Widespread rain starts late Monday through early Wednesday
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County and throughout Southern California Monday, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night,...
SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...
San Diego Council President responds to Newsom's homeless challenge
San Diego is one of the cities affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to withhold funding for homeless projects — until they come up with better plans. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he gets what’s behind the governor’s decision. “I think the governor’s...
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
UCSD Scientists Find COVID Damages Brain Cell Synapses, But Propose Treatment
An international team of researchers led by scientists at UC San Diego School of Medicine have shown that the virus which causes COVID-19 can damage brain cell synapses, according to a report published Thursday. By using tiny, self-organized, three-dimensional tissue cultures derived from stem cells called organoids, the scientists found...
California cities have lifted the lowriders cruising ban, why hasn't National City?
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — It's been months since National City announced it would lift the ‘No Cruising Ban Ordinance’ for a one day pilot event. It was a huge accomplishment for the lowriding community, but fast forward to today and the city's ban is still in place.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spring Valley (Spring Valley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Arapaho and Omega streets at about 6:25 p.m. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in the crash.
