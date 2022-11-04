ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Roulette: Build-A-Band Fundraiser By We Rock Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We Rock Charlotte invites the community to the biggest and best fundraiser of the year!. The build-a-band fundraiser puts adults ages 21+ in bands. Each band will have four weeks to create a 10-minute musical performance at the battle of the bands concert. The epic concert...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rising Spotlight: Handbags, Heels & Horsepower

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte Auto Show is kicking off next week and dozens of designer handbags & heels will be up for raffle throughout the showroom floor during the Handbags, Heels & Horsepower charity event to help raise funds for the Isabella Santos Foundation. Attendees will enjoy bottomless...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte

NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes

CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lootpress

What’s New in Charlotte, North Carolina this Fall

CHARLOTTE, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Consistently celebrated as the top travel destination in the Carolinas, Charlotte is an urban haven waiting to be explored with new dining experiences, can’t-miss musical talents and the return of annual holiday celebrations. While it’s impossible to include everything on one list in such a dynamic city, there are at least 45 cool things to do this season. New culinary hotspots open with innovative and eclectic menus, diverse musical talent elevate events and longstanding holiday traditions take over starting in mid-November, making it easy to fall in love with the Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rising Spotlight: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte Kicks Off The 2022 Virtual Angel Tree Program

CHARLOTTE, NC — The holiday season is officially here! WCCB is partnering with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, and Queen City Audio Video and Appliances to help local families by bringing back the virtual Angel Tree. Here to discuss the Angel Tree program is the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte Area Commander, Major Wilma Mason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Bonefish Grill offers Veteran’s Day gift

CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID. Bang Bang Shrimp consists of crispy shrimp tossed in a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.6 Billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If luck be a lady, then this one is a dime — except this is no ten cents we’re talking about. The powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a record 1.6 billion after no winners were picked from Wednesday’s drawing. That’s enough to get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities

BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
WAXHAW, NC
qcnerve.com

Charlotte Foodie Shionda Farrell Turned Her Passion Into a Career

In the ever-growing city of Charlotte, it feels like there is a new restaurant every other day. Keeping up with the food scene is equivalent to having a full-time job. In fact, some folks have made it one. Shionda Farrell, a Charlotte-based food and lifestyle content creator, went full-time just...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
First Coast News

Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Do Mums Live?

CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
CHARLOTTE, NC

