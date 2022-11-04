Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Rock Roulette: Build-A-Band Fundraiser By We Rock Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We Rock Charlotte invites the community to the biggest and best fundraiser of the year!. The build-a-band fundraiser puts adults ages 21+ in bands. Each band will have four weeks to create a 10-minute musical performance at the battle of the bands concert. The epic concert...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Spotlight: Handbags, Heels & Horsepower
CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte Auto Show is kicking off next week and dozens of designer handbags & heels will be up for raffle throughout the showroom floor during the Handbags, Heels & Horsepower charity event to help raise funds for the Isabella Santos Foundation. Attendees will enjoy bottomless...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade is a Must Do If You’re Staying Here for the Holiday
If you are in town for Thanksgiving this year, your Wednesday evening plans should be happily “set” as the Novant Health Thanksgiving EVE Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street once again. A Charlotte tradition since 1947, The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade takes place each...
power98fm.com
Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
charlottemagazine.com
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
Community honors life of Lawrence Orr with documentary
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is honoring the life of the son of two former enslaved people, who left his mark on the Queen City. You may recognize his name, Lawrence Orr. Lawrence Orr Elementary School or Lawrence Orr Road may come to mind when you hear that name.
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes
If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Thelma” From “Good times” Has Message For Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– United Healthcare is hosting a special event. It’s called “Mix, Mingle & Master”. The event will help share important healthcare information. The health and wellness education program will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bern Nadette Stanis who played “Thelma” on the iconic show, “Good Times” will attend and share her story of caring for her ill mother. There will also be live music and socializing. People who attend can also be a part of a Medicare workshop.
What’s New in Charlotte, North Carolina this Fall
CHARLOTTE, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Consistently celebrated as the top travel destination in the Carolinas, Charlotte is an urban haven waiting to be explored with new dining experiences, can’t-miss musical talents and the return of annual holiday celebrations. While it’s impossible to include everything on one list in such a dynamic city, there are at least 45 cool things to do this season. New culinary hotspots open with innovative and eclectic menus, diverse musical talent elevate events and longstanding holiday traditions take over starting in mid-November, making it easy to fall in love with the Queen City.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Spotlight: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte Kicks Off The 2022 Virtual Angel Tree Program
CHARLOTTE, NC — The holiday season is officially here! WCCB is partnering with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, and Queen City Audio Video and Appliances to help local families by bringing back the virtual Angel Tree. Here to discuss the Angel Tree program is the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte Area Commander, Major Wilma Mason.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bonefish Grill offers Veteran’s Day gift
CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID. Bang Bang Shrimp consists of crispy shrimp tossed in a...
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
WBTV
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” coming to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PAW Patrol’s Ryder and Chase stopped by the QC Life studios to talk about the upcoming performance of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”. “If you’re prepared to see your heroes come to life, you’re going to have a really good time,”...
wccbcharlotte.com
Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.6 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If luck be a lady, then this one is a dime — except this is no ten cents we’re talking about. The powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a record 1.6 billion after no winners were picked from Wednesday’s drawing. That’s enough to get...
thecharlotteweekly.com
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities
BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
qcnerve.com
Charlotte Foodie Shionda Farrell Turned Her Passion Into a Career
In the ever-growing city of Charlotte, it feels like there is a new restaurant every other day. Keeping up with the food scene is equivalent to having a full-time job. In fact, some folks have made it one. Shionda Farrell, a Charlotte-based food and lifestyle content creator, went full-time just...
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
First Coast News
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
How Long Do Mums Live?
CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
