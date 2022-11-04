ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

Gov. Mills tours state, holds rally in Lewiston ahead of Election Day

LEWISTON (WGME) – Maine gubernatorial candidates made a final push for votes Monday. Governor Janet Mills held a rally in Lewiston to get voters excited about casting their ballots. Mills first spent the morning speaking to families and businesspeople in Bath. She was at SMCC in South Portland mid-day...
MAINE STATE
Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
ALBANY, NH
Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
MAINE STATE
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
MAINE STATE
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME

