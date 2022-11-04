Read full article on original website
Boston homebuyers are looking to move to Maine as high rates, inflation cut into budgets
Portland is among the top U.S. cities that prospective homebuyers want to move to, according to real estate website Redfin. According to Redfin, high mortgage interest rates and inflation are causing homebuyers to consider moving to a more affordable place. Sacramento was the most popular destination for people looking to...
Gov. Mills tours state, holds rally in Lewiston ahead of Election Day
LEWISTON (WGME) – Maine gubernatorial candidates made a final push for votes Monday. Governor Janet Mills held a rally in Lewiston to get voters excited about casting their ballots. Mills first spent the morning speaking to families and businesspeople in Bath. She was at SMCC in South Portland mid-day...
To college and beyond: Unique Portland program shows students how to 'Make It Happen'
The pandemic took a huge toll on students with declining test scores and graduation rates in Maine. Some students were able to make it through with guidance and support from a special program. “At first, I wasn't very interested because it's a school program,” said Luzia Vumpa, a student at...
Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire Saturday
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued two hikers in separate incidents on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. they responded to an injured hiker on the Champney Falls Road in the town of Albany. The hiker was a minor and dislocated his knee while descending from the summit.
Mainers buying tickets ahead of record high Powerball
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Another chance at a now record high Powerball Saturday. Last weekend, the Powerball surpassed $1 billion for the first time since 2016. Now it sits at about $1.6 billion. The cash option lets you take about $750 million of that. Lottery ticket counters in Maine were...
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
Last minute campaign events: Mills and LePage make final push ahead of Election Day
It's the final push before voters head to the polls. Election Day is Tuesday and both candidates for governor in Maine are trying to swing some last-minute support their way. Governor Janet Mills will be making multiple stops on the campaign trail Monday. She'll be visiting downtown Bath, meeting with...
Portland man flees head-on crash in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) - A Portland man was taken into custody after leaving the scene of a head-on crash in New Gloucester around noon Saturday. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1128 Lewiston Road. When they arrived to the scene, they realized a man had fled.
Portland police union says they're not getting enough support from jail, district attorney
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland police union says there's a "public safety emergency" in the city. They say that's happening right now thanks to staffing problems at the jail. And, the Portland Police Benevolent Association says they can't do their job effectively because they're not getting enough support from the jail and DA's office.
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Portland man experiencing some mental health issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 21-year-old Portland man who has been experiencing some mental health issues. Police say Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street around 8 a.m. Friday. Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's...
One person dead and another injured after motorcycle crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - One person is dead tonight and another seriously injured after a crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire involving a motorcycle. Police in New Hampshire say shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday they responded to the crash on Route 107 near Brook Casino. Officials say when a car...
